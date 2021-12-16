MSM Welcomes Erez van Ham as New Chief Growth Officer

Vancouver, Canada, 2021-Dec-16 — /EPR Network/ — As part of its continuing growth initiatives, international student recruitment and education management leader M Square Media (MSM) welcomes the newest member of its leadership team, Erez van Ham.

Erez will be taking on dual positions as Chief Growth Officer for MSM Canada and MSM Higher Ed (Global) and will lead business development efforts across three verticals, namely the MSM Global Marketing Office (GMO), Abcodo, and MSM HigherEd, as well as other MSM initiatives as they may be launched.

Erez will be working closely with the Chief Executive Officer Sanjay Laul and will play a key role in worldwide business innovation and strategy for the verticals entrusted to him. Additionally, Erez is expected to create and mentor an industry-leading team of business development and sales professionals.

Prior to joining MSM, Erez contributed immense value to various industries such as technology, financial services, and consulting. The brands he worked with include BlackBerry, Bell, Manulife, Mogo, Rogers, and kHz Consulting. He is a serial jet-setter, having done business in almost all continents, and has lived in Singapore and Japan.

Erez holds an international MBA (IMBA) from the Schulich School of Business – York University and an Honours BA from the University of Western Ontario. He has done international exchanges at Tsinghua University (Beijing, China) and at Keio University (Tokyo, Japan).

Considering Erez’s impressive experience, expertise, and academic background, the rest of the MSM leadership is confident that he will drive dynamic scaling up of current business operations and revenue generation to further propel the company towards exponential business growth.

About M Square Media

M Square Media (MSM) is a leading international education company that establishes global or in-country offices and offers education management, an AI-powered student recruitment marketplace, high-performance student recruitment services, online courses and programs, and a wide range of edtech solutions. Through these diverse lines of business, we deliver targeted numbers in student recruitment to foster sustained institutional growth and cater to every stakeholder in the industry: schools, agents, and keen learners from around the world. Headquartered in British Columbia and operating in 17 countries, we strive for people and community empowerment through education, technology, and partnerships with industry and the academe.

