Future Electronics Kicks Off Annual Spirit of the Holidays Charity Activities

Montreal, Canada, 2021-Dec-16 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, kicked off their annual Spirit of the Holidays campaign, a series of charitable activities which raise money to benefit local community groups.

Future’s annual food, toy and clothing drive began on Monday, November 29 at the company’s global headquarters in Montreal, Canada. Employees are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items, new toys, clothing and gifts during the month-long drive.

Future Electronics has also established a holiday donation campaign to help improve the lives of those in need, and the company will match all contributions from their employees. The campaign will remain open until December 17th, and all contributions will go to the West Island Mission.

To learn more about the company’s community initiatives, visit www.FutureElectronics.com .

