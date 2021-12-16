ZealousWeb Launches Smart Web Notification for ExpressionEngine!

Ahmedabad, India, 2021-Dec-16 — /EPR Network/ — We are thrilled to announce that our best and the brightest ExpressionEngine developers have built a brilliant add-on called Smart Web Notification that authorizes website admin to configure and display desktop notifications to site users. It requires a Firebase account to send the notifications.

A free add-on, Smart Web Notification is compatible with EE5 and EE6. What sets it apart is that it allows the admin to edit the existing notifications and offers an option to send an icon and an image.

“Our primary objective behind designing Smart Web Notification is to help businesses use push notifications to boost engagement. If used strategically, push notifications can increase conversion significantly,” said Keyur Dave, Global COO ZealousWeb.

Whether you intend to promote a new product or service, direct users to your social media profiles, or build trust and brand reputation by drawing users towards strategically curated content, Smart Web Notification is a great tool to succeed in your endeavors.

Therefore, if you are looking forward to installing an ExpressionEngine add-on with equivalent functionalities, look no further than Smart Web Notification. It will help you increase customer engagements considerably.

About ZealousWeb

ZealousWeb Technologies is a global solution, technology service, and outsourcing company delivering digital business acceleration and enterprise modernization to help customers align technology innovation with business strategy across industries and geographies. ZealousWeb Technologies provides a range of services and solutions in digital, technology, consulting, strategy, automation, product & operations. Over the last 19-years, we effectively managed to extend our horizons in 66 countries across 16 industries. For more information, please visit https://www.zealousweb.com/