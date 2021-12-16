International Academy offers an affordable and professional beauty and nail technology course

Beauty and Nail Technology course

Cape Town, South Africa, 2021-Dec-16 — /EPR Network/ — Welcome to the International Academy, the Health and Skin Care, Hairdressing, and Fitness Industry’s leading training institute in Cape Town. We have evolved to become one of South Africa’s largest providers of nail, health, and skincare education, serving both local and international students, since we first opened our doors in 1990.

About our nail technician course

The goal of our nail technician course is to help people working in the beauty business as nail techs, beauticians, or make-up artists acquire self-directed skills and knowledge. It is intended for those who want to broaden their knowledge and skills in the beauty sector, as well as those who want to pursue a career in the nail technician field.

Admission requirements

The admission requirements for our nail technician course are a Grade 11 school certificate, being fluent in English, and being available to attend a personal interview session.

Objectives of Qualification

We provide you with the tools to perform nail services including Gel Nail Technology, Liquid and Powder Nail Enhancements, Fibre or Silk Nail Technology as well as Nail Art. In addition, you will gain insight into beauty services, coordinating and performing other salon services, as well as setting up a salon.

After completing our nail technician course

Our one-year course, providing you with an NQF Level 4 certification, opens many possibilities, including the chance to travel, work on cruise ships, or in large hotels and wellness centres, as well as the possibility of becoming a trainer. We give all aspiring nail technicians the tools and resources they need to get started in the beauty industry. After graduation, you can pursue the following careers:

Travelling nail technician

With the nail tech qualification from the International Academy, you will be equipped with the knowledge to become a travelling nail tech. Have you ever dreamed of visiting exotic islands or travelling to other destinations around the world? Once you’ve completed your nail technician course and gained experience, you’ll be able to work on luxury cruise ships while travelling the world or working at exotic salons located on beautiful islands. You also may have the opportunity for employment at luxury lodges.

Sales and Marketing for Beauty and Nail Care Companies

After earning your certification as a nail technician, you’ll be equipped to work as a product technician or representative, selling and promoting nail products and services. You will have the opportunity to market and sell manicure, pedicure, and beauty products for distributors and manufacturers. Your customers will include beauty salons, individuals, and other businesses. Nail product marketers and salespeople are focused on growing their business by seeking out new sales opportunities. The International Academy prepares you to sell beauty items, which can be a rewarding professional path.

Working at Large Hotels, Wellness Centres including Hydro’s and spas

With a nail technician qualification from the International Academy, you will have the opportunity to work in renowned 5-star hotels and resorts. Numerous wellness centres offering spa and salon facilities also recruit nail technicians. You will have the opportunity to set up your own nail and beauty table within one of those establishments.

Trainer

After completing our nail technician course and gaining experience in the industry, our qualification will allow you to become a lecturer or trainer within the industry.

Once you’ve completed our nail technician training, the possibilities are endless. Register for our nail tech course today by downloading our prospectus.