Pentagon 2000 Software, Inc. Announces Major New System Version

New York, NY, 2021-Dec-16 — /EPR Network/ — Pentagon 2000 Software, Inc., is pleased to announce a major new version of its flagship software system. Version 2021.01 is being released with a set of new functionality, performance, and reliability features.

Each year, Pentagon 2000 Software develops and deploys new releases of the software system that include product updates and enhancements. On a less frequent basis, major new versions are introduced that provide both functional enhancements as well as underlying system platform enhancements. New versions of the system are available as no-charge upgrades to existing customers through their support agreement.

This latest version includes many new features and functions, and also provides new system-level changes and an upgraded graphical user interface. This version also provides an important foundation for future enhancements that will soon deliver a browser-based web client interface and advanced CMMC cybersecurity functionality.

Delivery of this new version and the related support services are yet another indication of the investments that Pentagon 2000 Software is making to add value and support for customer business operations.

About PENTAGON 2000 Software, Inc. (www.pentagon2000.com)

PENTAGON 2000 Software, Inc. is a leading supplier of enterprise software systems in the Aerospace, Defense and Electronics industries. PENTAGON 2000 develops, licenses and supports PENTAGON 2000SQL, a state of the art, fully-integrated software system that conforms to the unique business processes, quality assurance systems and regulatory requirements found in the Aerospace, Defense and Electronics Industries. PENTAGON 2000SQL is the leading, integrated solution for enterprises and functional units engaged in the following operations and activities:

✈ Parts Distribution and Brokerage

✈ Repair and Overhaul of Complex Equipment (MRO)

✈ Logistics Supply & Supply Chain Management

✈ Heavy Aircraft Maintenance and Depot Maintenance

✈ PMA, Build-to-Print and Discrete Manufacturing

✈ Government Contracting

✈ Commercial and Military Air Fleet Operation

✈ Fixed Base Operations

