Steerprop strengthens its organization in Asia

Rauma, Finland, 2021-Dec-16 — /EPR Network/ — Steerprop has strengthened its presence in China and Southeast Asia by appointing two seasoned propulsion and vessel engineering experts, Ayhwa Ngoh as Regional Sales Manager in Singapore and Robbie Wang as General Manager, Sales in China.

Robbie Wang has graduated from Wuhan University of Technology, majoring in Marine Power system, and he started in the marine business as a design engineer at Jiangnan Shipbuilding Co Ltd.

“I joined Rolls-Royce Marine China in 2001, where I held different manager positions in sales, contract management and service sales”, Robbie Wang says. “As a marine insider, I pay close attention to sustainable solutions as well as to the latest technologies, and in these senses Steerprop is one of the leading propulsion manufacturing companies in the world.”

Ayhwa Ngoh has worked with various marine projects for 17 years, and he has experience from both technical and commercial projects on local and global levels. He is stationed in Singapore but will represent Steerprop in the whole of Southeast Asia. Before joining Steerprop, he worked as Regional Sales manager / Naval Architect for Wärtsilä Ship Design in Southeast Asia, Middle East and Taiwan.

“The work involved identifying future trends and to give customers solutions to technical issues as well as to develop new business opportunities”, Ayhwa says. “This new job is truly inspiring, since Steerprop offers tailormade propulsion systems for even the most demanding conditions.”

Robbie and Ayhwa will report to Juho Rekola, Director Sales and Project Management at Steerprop. He is convinced that they perfectly fit the aim to broaden Steerprop’s market in China and Southeast Asia.

“They both have a solid knowledge of marine propulsion solutions and a “resolve to perform attitude”, and now we are able to serve our customers better worldwide”, Rekola says. “These appointments strengthen our presence in the region and make it possible to serve our customers better, starting from the concept and construction phases, up to the operation and maintenance of vessels.”

Image captions left to right:

Ayhwa Ngoh has been appointed as Steerprop’s Regional Sales Manager in Southeast Asia.

Robbie Wang has been appointed as Steerprop’s General Manager Sales in China.

Steerprop Ltd.:

Steerprop is a leading designer and manufacturer of azimuth propulsion systems for the most demanding applications and toughest conditions. Since the founding in Finland in 2000, the company has delivered fit-for-purpose units for hundreds of vessels, including every third icebreaker in operation around the world. Steerprop’s unrivaled arctic experience and fit-for-purpose solutions are a testament to the company’s commitment to continuous development, steadfast dedication to meet the customers’ needs and an unwavering resolve to perform.

Contacts:

Juho Rekola, Director Sales and Project Management

Phone: +358 440 723476

E-mail: juho.rekola@steerprop.com

www.steerprop.com