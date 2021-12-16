Save Animals with WWF Adoptions

Cape Town, South Africa, 2021-Dec-16 — /EPR Network/ — Did you know that in our generation, more than half of the wildlife have disappeared? This is due to their natural habitats being put under a lot of pressure, and climate change creating a lot of natural disasters. Therefore, creating a threat to essentials like food, water, and clean air. We have come to realise that us humans have a role to play to keep nature thriving, which includes animals. This is where WWF For Nature South Africa comes in.

WWF For Nature South Africa have created an adoptions platform where you are able to help animals by donating money. You can adopt anything from a Panda to even a Rhino (you adopt them by paying money that contributes to their conservation efforts). There are four ways you can donate or “adopt” an animal at WWF For Nature South Africa. Firstly, you can make a once-off donation. This is when you just plainly donate via their website. You can choose any amount from R150 to R500. Secondly, you can also become a custodian conservatorship, which is when you donate annually for specific amounts and for specific animals. You can donate as a business or as an individual. By becoming a part of custodian conservatorship, you will also be receiving exclusive benefits from the organisation. Thirdly, you can make a symbolic adoption, which is when you donate to a specific animal from R300 to R1000. Making it more personal because you know where your money is going and to what animal. Lastly, you get Leave a Legacy, which is when you bequeath money to the organisation. Therefore, you will document it in your will that you would like to donate a certain amount of your will or a certain amount of money to WWF For Nature South Africa’s adoptions platform. By doing this, you are leaving money towards a purpose and will be saving a lot of animals’ lives.

We need to remember that every time you donate through the platform, you will be helping to develop innovative and effective ways to ensure that South Africa will recover not only in the short-term but also in the long term. WWF For Nature South Africa wants the country, by 2030, to stop declining and to only be recovering from the damages that have happened. This of course can only be done with support from the people of South Africa.

For more information about the company, visit their official website at https://donate.wwf.org.za/

About WWF For Nature South Africa:

WWF For Nature South Africa has an adoptions platform that helps animals by giving people the opportunity to help animals by donating to specific animals or animals in general. They are on a mission to improve animals’ lives in South Africa, and therefore they have created this platform. Help create a better future for the animals and people in South Africa!