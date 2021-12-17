Fuel Injection Systems Market Growth Factors and Share by Manufacturer 2021-2022

San Jose, California , USA, Dec 17, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Fuel Injection Systems Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global fuel injection systems market experienced a remarkable growth in the past few years as a result of increasing environmental regulations and concerns relating to carbon emissions. The fuel injection market is anticipated to witness a rapid growth due to consequent requirement for passenger cars, growing population, and better lifestyles. Fuel injections are important constituents in every automotive engine which controls and monitors the quantity of fuel incoming the engine cylinders in accordance with the necessities. The purpose of fuel injection system is to enhance and regulate the air/fuel ratio which comes into the engine of vehicles. The fuel injection system comprises of sensors and electronic components. It should be well regulated to take full advantage of the efficiency and engine power and to diminish consumption of gases.

Gasoline direct injection is an innovative system of injection for gasoline engines and provides enhanced performances and huge reductions in fuel emission and consumption. Fuel injection systems of the cars having gasoline engines are generally secondary and gasoline is being inserted into the inlet port or inlet manifold instead of injecting straight into the combustion chambers. This process helps in ensuring that the fuel is mixed well with the air prior to its entering into the chambers. However, majority of the diesel engines implement the direct injection system. In direct injection, diesel is directly made to enter into the cylinder that is filled with compressed air. Contemporary fuel injection systems along with controlling the movement of fuel, also offer supplementary functions which include pilot, multiple, rate scheduling (shaping) and post injections, which is estimated to contribute fundamentally to the market growth. Several other factors which are expected to be vital for the demand of global fuel injection systems include increased output, reliability and efficiency. The global demand for the market is projected to increase as the fuel injected engines are considerably stress-free to get going, not needing any choke and furthermore saves fuel.

As the diesel fuel injection systems market has witnessed a growth, the market for passenger cars using diesel has also undergone a significant increase worldwide. Adding to it, since the fuel injection systems of 150cc and less has seen huge developments, it has given great opportunities to the two-wheelers for tapping into the market. Furthermore, additional developments in the global fuel injection systems market is expected to drive the demand for the overall market. However, factors including growing difficulties in service and huge costs of maintenance are anticipated to obstruct the global fuel injection systems market growth. Rise in hydrocarbons which are not burnt might also increase the rates of emission. This is expected to hamper the growth of global fuel injection systems market. Furthermore, continuously fluctuating prices of the raw materials is also expected to hamper the growth of Tier I suppliers.

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

Delphi Automotive PLC

Continental

Hitachi Limited

Magneti Marelli

Robert Bosch

Keihien Corporation and many others

The growing passenger cars demand in countries such as Mexico and Canada coupled with greater spending capacity is expected to be responsible for the economic growth of the North American market. Owing to the existence of multinational automotive OEMs in various countries across Europe such as Italy, Spain, Germany and UK have also witnessed increased demand in fuel injection systems market. Countries in Asia Pacific such as India, Australia, Japan and China have also experienced huge improvements in fuel injection systems increasing the demand of the global market. Key industry players in the global fuel injection systems markets have undertaken steps such as mergers & acquisitions to support their market position.

