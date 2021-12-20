US Capital Global Breaks through International Investment Barriers with Oversubscribed Events in Europe

California, USA, 2021-Dec-20 — /EPR Network/ — Last month, US Capital Global’s Chairman and CEO, Jeffrey Sweeney, travelled to Europe to meet with investors and promote growth through technology and diversity. Joined by Charles Towle (Managing Partner), Enrica Acuto Jacobacci (Director), and Vanessa Guajardo (Senior Vice President), Mr. Sweeney sponsored a series of exclusive events in London and Milan. The events, which were well oversubscribed, celebrated women in tech and sought to break through international barriers to capital allocations.

Headquartered in San Francisco, US Capital Global is a full-service private financial group with an established track record spanning over twenty years in investment banking, asset management, and capital formation services. The group provides sophisticated debt, equity, and investment products to middle market companies and investors, using the latest FinTech and RegTech innovation.

While in Europe, Mr. Sweeney celebrated the opening of US Capital Global’s office in Milan, hosting a cocktail party at the prestigious Edra Palazzo Durini venue, and attended London’s Digital Assets Week conference. Hosted by Juliet Media and Jones Day LLP, the conference centered on digital assets in the finance ecosystem. He also co-hosted a panel discussion with three prominent women in tech, led by Ms. Jacobacci, Director of US Capital Global’s Milan office and CEO of Italy’s top-ranking legal firm. The event was held at The Arts Club, a marquee venue in the heart of London.

“The Arts Club was a fantastic venue, and we would like to thank the staff there for helping to make our event the phenomenal success that it was,” said Mr. Sweeney. “The panel was energetic and entertaining, and the high caliber of businesspeople present at the event offered an opportunity for rich interactions and networking, making it very worthwhile. The evening was well over-subscribed, which reflects a general trend we are seeing of increased activity and interest in global business and global capital markets.”

“We are also noticing rising international interest in US equities,” added Mr. Towle. “We currently have several M&A deals in process at US Capital Global, including one in Dubai and two possible tuck-in acquisitions on the East Coast of the United States. In particular, we are seeing strong interest in real estate and technology, especially investment opportunities outside investors’ own jurisdiction. At US Capital Global we are breaking through barriers in international investing by offering European investors access to new opportunities in real estate, tech, and other rapidly expanding sectors in the US and Middle East.”

Mr. Sweeney will be travelling to Dubai in December to host investor events and attend meetings. To connect with Mr. Sweeney during his visit, please get in touch With Vanessa Guajardo, Senior Vice President of Marketing, at info@uscapglobal.com to schedule a meeting.

To learn more about US Capital Global, email Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO, at jsweeney@uscapglobal.com or call +1 415-889-1010.