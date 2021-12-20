March is the Best Time to Repair Your Foundation

SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, 2021-Dec-20 — /EPR Network/ — The team of experts at CNT Foundations in South Carolina says that March is the ideal month of the year for repairing your foundation. The company’s team of foundation and crawl space repair experts has served clients throughout the region for over 15 years. Assessing your foundation is the first step, which gives you the valuable information you need to make the right decision for the stability of your home.

CNT Foundations has worked hard to earn their reputation as a trusted foundation repair company, bringing their signature customer care and superior workmanship to every job they do. For properties showing signs of foundation failure, such as sinking, settling, cracking, or bowing, March is the best time of year to schedule restoration services.

Based on the climate in the South, foundation work is easier during some months than others. One big influence on the health of a home’s foundation is the moisture in the soil, which fluctuates based on the season. When soil gets wet, it expands and increases pressure on the foundation walls (this is known as hydrostatic pressure), revealing or even creating weaknesses in the concrete or masonry. The professionals at CNT Foundations recommend booking your foundation repairs in March, thanks to more favorable climate conditions.

For those who suspect potential foundation problems, it’s best to trust the experts like those at CNT Foundations for a proper inspection. Because a home’s foundation is a key piece to its stability and resale value, it’s important to hire a company that has the impressive experience and resources of CNT Foundations.

About CNT Foundations: Setting themselves apart from other concrete repair companies through amazing customer service and great rates, this company focuses on giving opportunities to all, including U.S. veterans. CNT Foundations is proud to support the military and other establishments. Learn more about CNT Foundations at their website: yourfoundationexperts.com.