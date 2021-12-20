Is A SAFe Agilist Course Right For You?

New Delhi, India, 2021-Dec-20 — /EPR Network/ — There has been a sudden surge in demand for people who have Leading SAFe certification. Because organizations want their employees to get trained on the best practices of SAFe Agile framework.

In general, when it comes to pursuing a career in SAFe, many professionals are showing interest in developing their skills with the SAFe Agilist certification. To do so, a 2-day Leading SAFe Certification training helps executives, managers, and other IT product development professionals.

What is Leading SAFe Certification Training?

The SAFe Agilist certification course prepares you to step into the world of Agile software development with a deeper understanding of the lean-agile principles and practices.

This 2-day course will teach you how to be an effective SAFe Agilist, giving you everything you need to know to successfully lead organizational transformation in the SAFe environment. You will also learn how to implement the principles of SAFe in your enterprise, to create an atmosphere where they can thrive.

This Leading SAFe Certification is useful for people working in an agile organization, who want to learn more about how to be effective in their work, or for those agile professionals who need to demonstrate their knowledge of SAFe so they can get promoted or be hired for new positions.

Why Do You Need SAFe Agilist Training?

Learn how to collaborate at all levels of the organization.

Be able to guide the team and implement the practices required to manage the business.

Add and bring more value to the business.

Ensure enterprise-wide agility is achieved.

Improve communication between cross-functional teams.

Utilize the knowledge of lean-agile thinking.

Who Can Attend?

Executives, Directors, Managers

Agile Coach, Scrum Master, Consultant

Business Analyst, Software Developers, Team Leads

Release Train Engineer, Solution Architect

Professionals in IT & Product Development.

Eligibility Criteria

Leading SAFe certification is an agile software development certification. It requires candidates to have a minimum of five years of experience working in agile development/business analysis/testing profiles and knowledge of scrum.

Demand For Leading SAFe Certification

SAFe is the world’s leading scaling agile method for enterprises. This flexible framework works five times better and globally over 20K+ firms have adopted it. As per survey data from Scaled Agile, more than 700K+professionals have been trained in SAFe, many of them are employed by Fortune 100 companies.

So, it clearly shows that companies are hiring Certified SAFe professionals rather than non-certified ones as they run a smooth process and quickly deliver products with high quality.

Career Benefits Of Leading SAFe Certification

The benefits of Leading SAFe Certification are as follows:

It can increase your salary, give your resume an edge over others, and help you develop a lean-agile mindset. The certification provides the possibility of a SAFe agile career with higher salary growth and more career opportunities. It gives global recognition that you have mastered the skills on the framework. This will help people on their respective journeys to find a better job with opportunities for growth, diversity, and innovation.

Wrapping Up

The SAFe Agilist training is a great choice for those who want to take a step up in their careers and become a part of a more effective organizational Agile transformation.

We hope that this article helped you know about the SAFe Agilist course and will assist you in improving your skills in SAFe. As per the salary report from payscale.com, the average annual salary for a certified SAFe Agilist is around INR23Lakhs. In addition, the Leading SAFe Certification is recognized as one of the popular agile certifications in the world, so it’s worth doing.

