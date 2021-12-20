Prosperity Of Industrialization To Drive Quarter Sawn Flooring Market During 2021-2031

Introduction

Quarter sawn flooring is preferred for its attractive straight grain pattern that enhances the aesthetics of the quarter sawn flooring as compared to other wooden floorings such as rift sawn or flat sawn. In addition, the wood used in the quarter sawn floorings is easy to work with as it presents higher dimensional stability and resistance to moisture penetration. Quarter sawn flooring wood surface is less prone to warping, cupping or twisting and prevents incidences of surface checking and raised grain. Further, the quarter sawn woods used in quarter sawn floorings have long lengths which allow easier flooring work in larger spaces.

Request Sample https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=644

Red and white oak quarter sawn floorings are highly sought after as these trees have characteristic medullary rays that give a distinct appearance to quarter sawn flooring. A novel trend of mixing the rift sawn and quarter sawn floorings to decrease the overall flooring costs is also propelling the growth of the quarter sawn flooring market. Although the quarter sawn flooring is preferred over its other wooden flooring counterparts, lower yield during the manufacturing process and higher labor costs increase the overall product cost. Further, there is less number of sawmills that manufacture quarter sawn flooring, leading to a limited supply of quarter sawn flooring.

Request Customization https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=644

Demand for Engineered Wood Flooring to Impact Sale of Quarter Sawn Flooring in the Coming Years

Engineered wood flooring is witnessing higher demand in the construction industry, owing to its various benefits. It offers high resistance against moisture owing to presence of additional layers wherein the grain is at 90 degree angle making it impossible for the wood to shrink or swell. In addition, on engineered flooring, different effects can be achieves via techniques such as sawing, planning, brushing and smoking.

Engineered hardwood for quarter sawn flooring is expected to witness increased adoption as ideal flooring material. Regulatory bodies have recommended the use of engineered wood flooring over solid wood. For instance, the US Department of Energy has recommended the use of engineered wood with a view to reduce wood shrinking or cracking owing to drying effects of heat. Also, the National Wood Flooring Association has recommended engineered quarter sawn flooring for radiant heating owing to its dimensional stability. Also, it has suggested the use American Cherry, North American Oak, and American Walnut as ideal wood species for engineered quarter sawn flooring. This is expected to positively influence the sale of quarter sawn flooring in the years to follow.

Request ToC https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=644

Increasing Demand for Wood Flooring, Especially in Developed Economies, to Significantly Contribute to the Sale of Quarter Sawn Flooring

Use of high quality wood for residential flooring has been observed in the developed economies such as US and Europe. Majority of people are opting for wood flooring for their row houses and apartments owing to its aesthetic appeal. For example, in Europe, the wood flooring sales increased by 1% in 2017 according to European Federation of the Parquet Industry. Wood flooring industry in this region witnessed a 1.6% growth in 2016. The slight decrease in this percentage is mainly due to a decline in purchases of wood flooring in Germany and in Switzerland. According to European Federation of the Parquet Industry, albeit this small decline, the wood flooring industry is expected to witness bright future in the coming years. Moreover, all other European countries reflected a steady rise in this industry. Poland, Belgium, Sweden and Netherlands witnessed significant growth with respect to adoption of wood flooring. This steady growth in demand for wood flooring coupled with increasing awareness regarding benefits associated with quarter sawing of wood for flooring purposes is expected to significantly fuel the sale of quarter sawn flooring in the coming years.

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

For More Insights- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/556509410/demand-from-personal-care-cosmetic-products-to-drive-the-growth-of-solid-sericin-in-skincare

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact: