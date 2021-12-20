Kasturi Ram International School Provides Quality yet Affordable Education

Delhi, India, 2021-Dec-20 — /EPR Network/ — For more than the last 15 years, Kasturi Ram International School (KRIS) has been contributing to the education field with a difference. With a convenient location in Narela, Delhi, KRIS is one of the best English medium CBSE schools offering quality education for affordable fees. Counted among the top English medium schools, KRIS helps young minds realise their potential and supports them to shape their dream careers. Not just to ensure proper education but the entire faculty at Kasturi Ram International School strives to ensure holistic development of each student.

Kasturi Ram International School’s director during an interview stated, “Gone are the days when educational institutes only used to focus on providing education. Time has changed and so, have the educational and overall development requirements of the students. Along with education, children today have to learn several other things to become learned and informed individuals. We at Kasturi Ram International School, one of the top schools in Delhi, aim to provide all our students with comprehensive education and growth opportunities.”

Those looking for the best CBSE schools near me in Narela, North Delhi, can consider Kasturi Ram International School to be their first choice. One of the reasons for doing so is the capacity of this educational institute to provide affordable but quality education. Goal-oriented education is the need of the hour, and this eminent school has been providing the same ever since its inception. As a result, the students get to make a bright future of personal interest after gaining the required competencies at KRIS.

The spokesperson added, “KRIS within a short span has been upgraded to Senior Secondary School with all three streams, i.e. Science, Commerce and Arts. We have state-of-the-art infrastructure, including smart classes, fully equipped medical room, air-conditioned classes, Montessori Park, swimming pool, cafeteria, well-stocked library, well-equipped labs and CCTV surveillance.”

Kasturi Ram International School has robust security, cleanliness and hygiene standards. With a focus on the overall development (psychological, spiritual and physical) of students, the school has the best arrangements for both indoor and outdoor activities. KRIS indeed is one of the top schools in Delhi that offers quality education and learning opportunities in a congenial environment.

