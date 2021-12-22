Boston, USA, 2021-Dec-22 — /EPR Network/ — iPharma Expo 2022, USA (International Pharmaceutical Business Expo 2022) scheduled during May 26- 27, 2022, at Boston, U.S.A. This expo will showcase the latest trends and technologies in pharmaceuticals, drugs and formulations and will bring together eminent personalities from various sectors of pharma, non-pharma and healthcare industries.

iPharma Expo 2022 is expected to witness approx. 150 exhibitor’s and 1500- 2000 visitors footfall from pharma industry, management etc. bringing unique platform for the participating companies to display their products & services to the gamut of visitors, globally from pharma and healthcare industries.

iPharma Expo, USA provides direct access to highly targeted senior pharma executives, buyers, procurement managers, contract manufacturers, hospital administration and many more Meet the business development managers who are looking for new supplies, building strategic partnerships or entering into new ventures.

Whether you are looking for sourcing new business or getting the latest market insight, as well as the wholesalers and hospital purchase personnel’s who seek to buy bulk products on concessional rates this is your one-stop shop global pharma platform.

Join us to expand your business presence in the leading pharmaceutical market USA.

