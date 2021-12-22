Techtra Automotive Academy One of the Best Automotive Academic Training Center in Malaysia

Techtra Automotive Academy by Tri Taycan Sdn Bhd in Malaysia has gained the title of best automotive academic training center in Malaysia. It has become the dream college for those looking to work and satisfy their automotive aspirations.

Puchong, Selangor, Malaysia, 2021-Dec-22 — /EPR Network/ — There are many students who want to have a career in the automobile industry. They want to learn and get themselves trained from the best automotive college in Malaysia. Techtra academy has become a dream auto technology academy for many aspirants looking forward to mastering the skills of automotive. The academy has recently been honored with the title of best automotive academic training centre in Malaysia. This has made it turn into an auto academy where students want to join and archive their diploma in automotive technology. Students not only from Malaysia but from all around the globe want to join the automotive academy to give wings to their career in the automotive world.

Techtra automotive academy is a Malaysian automotive academic training centre that offers diploma courses certified by Malaysian and international bodies, as well as an ideal study atmosphere to meet your automotive vehicle objectives. In April of 2021, Techtra Automotive Academy was established. The auto college is a Training Qualification United Kingdom (TQUK) accredited academy (TQUK). They provide a wide range of automotive courses, with a strong emphasis on the practical application utilizing the continental vehicle model.

The technology curriculum at Techtra Automotive Academy is designed to equip a new generation of automotive specialists to tackle the demands of an ever-changing industry. In the classroom and the lab, students learn about modern automotive systems and related diagnostic and service procedures in all programmes. Internships are an important part of the curriculum since they allow students to apply what they’ve learned in a real-world situation while also developing professionalism and a strong work ethic.

They not only offer hands-on training but also provide financial aid to the students. The college makes use of professional tools while teaching the students and assures 70% hands-on training that can improve them, and help in mastering the skill. Students can take the experience of live workshops that can improve their knowledge and give them the chance to explore more. In addition to all this, students can also take the benefit of the 0% interest installment plan offered to the students on the course fee and a free toolbox with 2 years insurance plan.

Graduates get a TQUK International Diploma, which prepares them for a job as an automobile mechanic or allows them to develop in other fields of automotive technology. Techtra Automotive Academy offers hands-on training for diploma courses in automotive engineering. Certification and job placement in the Malaysia. The college has a lot more to offer the students, this is what has made it the college that every student wants to join when thinking of building a career in the automotive world.

