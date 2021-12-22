Mobile Liquid Tanks Market To Surge At A Robust Pace In Terms Of Revenue Over 2021 – 2031

The latest intelligence from Fact.MR reveals mobile liquid tanks demand to recover in 2021. As COVID-19 induced slowdown tapers off, mobile liquid sales are likely to witness an upsurge. The latest industry report by Fact.MR tracks global mobile liquid tank sales for 2016-2020. A market forecast is offered for the year 2021-2031.

Competitive Landscape

Segmentation On the basis of industry, key segments include Chemical Oil & Gas Aviation Others On the basis of material, key segments are, Carbon Steel High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Stainless steel On the basis of application, key segments are, Storage tanks Mixing tanks



Key Developments in Mobile Liquid Tanks Industry For example, C&E Plastics Inc, a key player, is focusing on mobile chemical storage. The end user industry for Mobile tanks is huge. Thus, the company is not only focusing on high-quality tanks but also is focusing on tanks that can be easily transported. The company’s Poly – Frac chemical storage tank with high impact UV stabilized black pipe grade (HPDE) is designed with V bottom floors, valves, and multiple noozle connections. Another key player, Rain for Rent International is focusing on providing tanks that can suffice the need for temporary liquid handling. The end-user demand for temporary storage, heating, and mixing has increased due to different fuels. Thus, the company focuses on providing tanks that can easily be transported and can easily blend high density and high viscosity liquids.

Mobile Liquid Tanks Market: Introduction Mobile liquid tanks act as an ideal solution for industrial and commercial storage and transportation of liquids between any two facilities. Mobile liquid tanks are widely used for carrying chemicals as well as oil and gas products. Mobile Liquid Tanks are advantageous for locations where land terrain, remote access, and economics offer great challenges for building new infrastructure for the storage and transportation of industrial liquids. Mobile liquid tanks are more efficient for temporary offsite locations where activities only last for a short period of time. In the oil and gas sector, mobile liquid tanks play a huge role in the transportation of petroleum products between refineries, oil well sites, storage terminals, and retail outlets and also, for the transportation of chemicals to fracking well-site locations.

Key Trends Driving Demand for Mobile Liquid Tanks With the ever-growing demand for energy all around the world, there is a high necessity for the transportation and distribution of chemicals, oils, and oil products. The increased demand from the extraction, refining, and processing of oil provides a significant market growth opportunity for mobile liquid tanks. Fracking, oil extraction, and the distribution of products generate significant demand for mobile liquid tanks, which provide ease of access and flexibility in the transportation and storage of liquids. Mobile liquid tanks are widely used in the transportation and storage of liquid oxygen and liquid nitrogen as well as for filling breathable oxygen converters for pilots in the aviation industry. Mobile liquid tanks are also used for chemical and fuel transportation services across various industries such as agriculture, industrial automation, and chemicals. Given its wide applications, demand for mobile liquid tanks is expected to grow to greater heights over the forecast period.

Mobile Liquid Sales Across Key Regions

With the booming fracking industry in the U.S., the need for mobile liquid tanks has significantly increased for the on-site storage and transportation of fracking chemicals. In Asia Pacific, growing economies such as China and India have increased exploration and production activities in conventional and Coal Bed Methane (CBM) assets to meet the ever-growing demand. With India currently constructing the world’s largest refinery and exploring new oil and gas assets, the demand for mobile liquid tanks is expected to increase at a significant rate in the region.

Africa has great growth potential in aviation, industrial, oil and gas segments and is currently witnessing increased investments from China and other developing nations. The region is expected to register steady growth in the mobile liquid tanks market by the end of the forecast period. Overall, global mobile liquid tanks is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

