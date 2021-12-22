Future Electronics President Robert Miller Congratulates Shanghai Team on Opening of New Office

Montreal, Canada, 2021-Dec-22 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently hosted the grand opening of their new office in Shanghai, China.

Future Electronics President Robert Miller congratulated the Shanghai team and thanked everyone who helped coordinate the opening of the new facility.

“This new location represents our commitment to continue the development of our China customers, partners and employees for many years to come,” said Future Electronics’ Chief Operating Officer Omar Baig. “The relocation of the Shanghai office is another key part of our ongoing investment in the China market.”

Future Electronics’ new state-of-the art Shanghai office covers nearly 2,200 square meters, and is designed to provide employees with a comfortable, collaborative and efficient work environment, including hot desks, conference rooms, cafeteria facilities and a nursing center for new mothers.

“China is very important for us,” said YH Chin, Corporate Vice President & Managing Director of Future Electronics’ Asia Pacific Region. “We believe in growing the China market, and we fully support the long-term development of the region.”

Future Electronics was founded by Robert Miller in 1968, and the company remains the only distributor with a globally integrated worldwide IT infrastructure.

To learn more about Future Electronics’ ongoing expansion in China, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

