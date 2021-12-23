Trucking and Business Seminar – How to start a Trucking Business

Brookville, FL, 2021-Dec-23 — /EPR Network/ — Learn how to get money, Working capital, and Funding to start your trucking business.

“Being Broke and Poor is a Choice”

Dry Van/Reefer/Flatbed/Power Only/ Hot Shot Trucking Dually

We can help you start ANY type of trucking business .

Learn how to “Invest in Yourself” and escape poverty.

We give you solutions and a blueprint to success.

Learn how to control your future and your destiny.

Success is predictable, but failure is also predictable.

Learn how to succeed and how not to fail.

Learn why people fail in the trucking industry.

This seminar is for you if you want to learn how to start a trucking business or if you already have a trucking business.

Call or text 229-821-1038 to sign up.

The cost is $99 to attend, sign up now, seats are limited.

Media Contact:

Address: 19101 Cortez Blvd #12234, Brookville, FL 34601

Phone: +1 404-513-0612

Email: info@Trinity3logistics.com

Website: https://trinity3logistics.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/trinity3logistics/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/trinity3logistics/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/trinity-3-logistics-llc

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/trinity3logistics/_saved/

Tumbler: https://www.tumblr.com/blog/trinity3logistics