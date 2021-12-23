Veterinary Endodontics Market To Reap Excessive Revenues By 2021 – 2031

According to the latest research by Fact.MR, Veterinary Endodontics market is set to witness steady growth during the year 2021-2031. The rapid increase in oral diseases like periodontal and Gingivitis in companion animals has resulted in the growth of the Veterinary Endodontics market.

According to figures released by The Animal Medical Center of Wyoming, around 60% of cats and 70% of dogs developed periodontal diseases by the age of 3 to 4. The regional awareness about the disease in companion animals also plays an important role in the growth of the Veterinary Endodontics market.

Who are the key players in the Veterinary Endodontics Market?

Some of the key players in the Veterinary Endodontics Market include

  • Henry Schein Inc.
  • Cislak manufacturing
  • J&J Instruments Inc
  • Dentalaire Products International
  • Midmark Corporation
  • Integra LifeSciences Corporation
  • MAI Animal Health
  • Ultradent Products
  • Dentsply Sirona
  • Acteon Group
  • iM3, Eickemeyer
  • TECHNIK Veterinary Ltd
  • Accessia
  • COLTENE
  • MANI.

Eickemeyer collaborated with Central CPD in 2018 to link veterinary practitioners through training programs scheduled. The collaboration also helped in the promotion of the latest medical equipment.

Key Segments

  • By Product Type

    • Veterinary Dental Units
    • Dental Extraction Systems
    • Dental Micromotors
    • Dental Scalers
    • Dental X-Ray Systems
    • Handheld Dental Instruments
    • Endodontic and Restorative Instruments

  • By Species

    • Companion Animals
      • Canine
      • Feline
    • Livestock / Large Animals
      • Equine
      • Bovine
      • Swine
      • Cattle
      • Others

  • By End Users

    • Veterinary Hospitals
    • Veterinary Clinics
    • Homecare Settings

  • By Region

    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • East Asia
    • South Asia
    • Oceania
    • The Middle East and Africa

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

What is driving the Demand for the Veterinary Endodontics Market?

The increase in awareness in the pet owner for the long life of their pet is driving the demand for the growth of the Veterinary Endodontics market. Disease like periodontal and gingivitis leads to the decay of the teeth or tooth loss and systematic disease can have effects on the heart, liver, and kidney is another factor driving the demand for veterinary dental products across the world.

But in some regions, there is a lack of dental treatment or lack of knowledge regarding veterinary dental care and this leads to frustration which can have a negative impact on the growth of the Veterinary Endodontics market. The technological developments in veterinary dental products lead to the driving demand of the Veterinary Endodontics market.

Covid-19 crisis impact on Veterinary Endodontics Market

The covid-19 crisis leads to having a positive impact on the Veterinary endodontics market. The reason for this is the number of people adopting the animals like dogs and cats has increased these days. This leads to an increase in awareness about the dental health of companion animals in people. This scenario will help this market to get good growth in coming years.

The US and Canada Veterinary Endodontics Market Outlook

North America Dominates the Veterinary Endodontics Market globally, This region holds the highest share in this market. The rise in the number of veterinary practices, increase in the number of companion animals, and rise in companion animal healthcare expenditure are the key factors driving the growth of the veterinary dental equipment market in the region of the US and Canada (North America). The rising number of the key players in this region is also a factor driving the growth of the Veterinary Endodontics market.

Europe Demand Outlook for Veterinary Endodontics Market

Europe holds the second largest market share in the global veterinary dental products due to growing awareness of the health and dental safety of the companion animal in the pet owner.

The increase in number of the pet ownership in the region is also a major factor for the growth of the market in the region. The companies  related to the veterinary dental markets are growing this region which leads to hold he second largest position globally.

Veterinary Endodontics Market Report Highlights:

  • Detailed overview of the parent market
  • Changing market dynamics in the industry
  • In-depth market segmentation
  • Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
  • Recent industry trends and developments
  • Competitive landscape
  • Strategies of key players and products offered
  • Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
  • A neutral perspective on market performance
  • Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

