Mylar Bags Market Expansion To Be Persistent During 2021 – 2031

The sustainability of products has always been a challenge for different companies. If not packed correctly, products are prone to facing corrosion, damage and lose their durability that would otherwise last longer. Thus, it is extremely important to keep products seal packed through which oxygen cannot pass. There are numerous ways that would keep products healthy. But, the one that is most reliable and liked by industries across fields is Mylar bags.

Mylar bags are a huge hit when it comes to packing dry food items. They act as oxygen barriers and protect against light and insects. This makes the shelf life of food items much longer. Plus, mylar bags can be easily customized. A mylar bag can store seeds of plants to food grains, chocolate, and chips. Mylar bags can also be washed and reused even after the original seal is cut. Although Vacuum bags (also known as three-side sealed pouches) are preferred by many, there are other mylar bags that are used for various purposes too. Flat bottom bags, Gusset bags, and stand-up pouches too serve the purpose of keeping the products away from damage.

Competitive Landscape & Innovation

Some of the key players operating in the global mylar bags market are Uline Company, ShieldPro Flexible Packaging, LLC, IMPAK Corporation, PackFresh USA, Impak Corporation, Sorbent Systems, Protective Packaging Corporation, Ningbo Norent Plastic Prouduct Co., Ltd., and Fine Package Co., Ltd.

Mylar is a trademark of DuPont Tejin Films and the company has introduced a lot of variants of BoPET films over a period of time. Some of the BoPET films variants include flame retardant films, anti-fog mylar films, and dual ovenable mylar films to name a few.

Global Mylar Bags Market: Segmentation

The global mylar bags market is segmented on the basis of bag type, capacity, end use industry, and geography.

On the basis of bag type, the global mylar bags market is segmented into

  • Re-closable mylar bag
  • Open end mylar bag

The re-closable mylar bag segment is expected to account for a larger market share as compared to open end mylar bag particularly due to its reusability feature. Contrary to this, open end mylar bag have to be discarded after using it once.

On the basis of capacity, the global mylar bags market is segmented into

  • 0-1 gallon
  • 1-2 gallon
  • 2-4 gallon
  • Above 4 gallon

On the basis of end use industry, the global mylar bags market is segmented into

  • Food
    • Dairy Products
    • Fresh Produce
    • Meat, poultry & Seafood
    • Ready-to-eat food
    • Others
  • Pharmaceuticals

Ready-to-eat-food segment is the major end user of mylar bags and is expected to account for a relatively high market share with the concept of on-the-go lifestyle gaining traction. This trend is ultimately propelling the sales of ready-to-eat food.

On the basis of geography, the global mylar bags market is segmented into

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa

Constant innovation is the key mantra for industry participants to sustain their share in today’s competitive scenario. North America is not only a highly competitive market but also stays upfront in terms of innovation, hence the region is expected to lead the global mylar bags market. Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the highest CAGR. The growth of the region can be attributed to an increase in the purchasing power of individual further fuelling the growth of on-the-go lifestyle leading to high consumption of mylar bags.

What are Leading Mylar Bag Manufacturers Doing?

IMPAK Corporation’s heavy-duty mylar bags provide a maximum barrier against moisture and oxygen infiltration along with exceptional puncture resistance. IMPAK’s Ironshield PAKDRY75000 heavy-duty mylar packaging protects products that are extensively sensitive to the outside environment. These bags can store food for a longer period of time. They can also be used for products such as chemicals, pharmaceuticals, electronics, medical, telecommunication, and aerospace. The durability of the heavy-duty mylar bags makes the product popular.

The mylar bags market finds a host range of applications where high barrier packaging is needed to achieve protection against oxygen, moisture, and light. Mylar or BoPET (Biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate) is polyester known for moisture resistance, chemical stability, aroma barrier properties, electrical insulation, and high tensile strength. Owing to these properties, mylar bags are highly sought after for flexible packaging solutions in the food & beverage and electronic industries. Mylar bags are also used for packaging audio media such as vinyl records and compact discs. A surge in demand for flexible packaging is likely to augur well for the mylar bags market in the coming years. A current trend of laminating aluminium foilin mylar bags is popular where air transfer is almost nullified. Such aluminum foil bonded mylar bags provide high puncture resistance than any other bags made up of metalized polyester films..

Global Mylar Bags Market: Overview

The food packaging industry is witnessing a change in its market dynamics mainly influenced by demographic conditions, new customer demands, growing purchasing power in emerging markets, and increasing use of technical facilities. These bags are made up of BoPET film which possesses high barrier properties, a highly recommended property for food packaging. Along with this, key manufacturers of films such as Uflex Ltd are also introducing super barrier polyester films that not only offer high flexibility but also offer excellent barrier-to-gas properties. Since the high shelf life of the product is of high significance and mylar bags also eliminate the presence of oxygen from the packaged product, they are increasingly being used in the food packaging industry.

Growth Contributors & Impact Analysis

The major contributor to the growth of the mylar bags market is the rise of the on-the-go lifestyle which has led to the advent of mylar bags for food storage & preservation over a long period of time. On-the-go lifestyle is highly impacting the growth of the global mylar bags market. Apart from the food industry, the diversified application of mylar bags in other verticals such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, etc. is also impacting the growth of the global mylar bags market.

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

  • North America (U.S., Canada)
  • Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)
  • Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)
  • Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)
  • Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)
  • Japan
  • Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Highlights from the Report

  • Elaborated scenario of the parent market
  • Transformations in the market dynamics
  • Detailed segmentation of the target market
  • Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume
  • Latest industry developments and trends
  • Competition landscape
  • Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made
  • Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis
  • Unbiased analysis on performance of the market
  • Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

