Are Limited Number of Approved Drugs Impacting Growth of the Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment Industry – Exclusive Report by Fact.MR

According to Fact MR's recent market research, sales of Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising.

Focus on improving overall patient care will remain a chief growth driver. Besides this, Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment market will continue gaining from increasing willingness among patients and families to spend on advanced healthcare.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment market.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market.

Market Snapshot

Newly released data by Fact.MR on canine separation anxiety treatment industry analysis shows that global market value enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) growth of 5.4% in 2021, with the market valued at US$ 22.45 Mn.

Value of aggressive anxiety treatment is expected to increase to US$ 26.13 Mn, while that of non-anxiety treatment to US$ 13.85 Mn in 2031.

Key Market Segments Covered in Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment Industry Research

· By Drug Molecule

Alprazolam (XanaX) Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment Amitriptyline Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment Buspirone Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment Clomipramine Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment Dexmedetomidine Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment Diazepam (Valium) Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment Fluoxetine Hydrochloride Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment Others



· By Anxiety Type

Aggressive Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment Non-Aggressive Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment



· By Distribution Channel

Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment through Veterinary Hospitals Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment through Veterinary Clinics Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment through Pharmacies & Drug Stores Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment through Online Pharmacies



Insights into Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment Market Competition Analysis

Market players involved in canine separation anxiety treatment are engaged in expanding their regional presence through acquisitions, collaborations, expansions, product launches, and strengthening their existing distribution network.

In August 2019, Zoetis acquired Platinum Performance, a nutrition-focused animal health business, which offers its nutritional products formulas for dogs, cats, and horses.

In October 2019, Zoetis acquired Phoenix Lab, a leading veterinary reference laboratory, to enhance its offerings in veterinary diagnostic space.

In November 2016, Pegasus Laboratory (PRN Pharmacal) acquired Veterinary Products Laboratories (VPL) animal health, which focused on providing veterinary products for companion animals.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By drug molecule, clomipramine to hold around 50% value share, globally, primarily owing to its higher effectiveness and well-tolerance in controlling separation anxiety as compared to other drugs.

Based on anxiety type, aggressive anxiety is leading with 60% market share, owing to growing destructive behavior among canines.

Veterinary clinics widely dominate at 36% market share, owing to growing number veterinary practices and significant prevalence of canine anxiety across various region.

By region, North America is expected to dominate the global canine separation anxiety market with a value share of 32% through the forecast period. Europe is the second-largest market with a value share of 21%.

“Limited number of approved drugs for treatment of canine separation anxiety and growing prominence of online pharmacies in veterinary care are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for market players,” says a Fact. MR Analyst.



Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.

Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level. Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment Historical volume analysis : The report provides a comparison of Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment’s historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.

: The report provides a comparison of Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment’s historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031. Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment market. It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally

The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment market. It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment market is carefully analyzed

The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment market is carefully analyzed Post COVID consumer spending on Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment market growth.

More Valuable Insights on Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment, Sales and Demand of Canine Separation Anxiety Treatment, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

