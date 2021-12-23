Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Market Product Benchmarking, Top Players Financial Performance & Regional Scope

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec 23, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Waterproof Breathable Textiles (WBT) Market is anticipated to witness an exponential growth in the forecast period. The factors that propel the market growth of waterproof breathable textile include increasing demand for multifunctional and lightweight fabric in the sportswear industry, increasing health consciousness, and demand for sports footwear and apparel.

Waterproof breathable textile (WBT) industry is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. The market could be explored by raw material type, textile, product, application, and geography.

Waterproof breathable textiles market could be explored by raw material type as Polyester, ePTFE, Polyurethane (Coated and Film), and Others. The “Polyurethane Membranes & Coatings” segment led the waterproof breathable textile industry in 2017 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025. The key factors that could be attributed to the growth of the market include water resistant and breathable properties and low cost.

Based on textiles, the waterproof breathable textile market could span Membrane, Densely Woven, Coated, and others. The “Membrane” segment led the waterproof breathable textiles industry in 2017 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025. The market could be explored based on the product as Gloves, Garments, and Footwear. The “Footwear” segment led the WBT market in 2017 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025. The key factors that could be attributed to the growth of the market include growing benefits such as insulation, high-strength, and lightweight properties of the fabrics.

The key applications that could be explored in the WBT industry include Active Sportswear and Others. The ‘Active Sportswear’ segment led the waterproof breathable textiles (WBT) market in 2017 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025. The key factor that may be attributed to the growth of the market includes growing usage of WBT in the pharmaceutical and military segment.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the major market share of waterproof breathable textile in 2016 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include rapid industrialization, new research and development, innovation of unique and new materials with high profits, huge demand for waterproof breathable textiles, and increasing consumer disposable income. Asia-Pacific is followed by Europe.

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the waterproof breathable textiles (WBT) industry comprise W. L. Gore & Associates Inc., Marmot Mountain LLC, Clariant, Jack Wolfskin GmbH & Co., Polartec LLC, Nike Inc., The North Face, Columbia Sportswear Company, Lowe Alpine International S.r.l., Tanatex Chemicals B.V., Heartland Textiles Co. Ltd., General Electric , Helly Hansen, Toray Industries Inc., Dow Corning Corporation, P2i Ltd, Sympatex Technologies GmbH, Patagonia, Inc., Schoeller Technologies Ag, and MITSUI & Co., Ltd. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

