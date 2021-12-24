Masterbatch Market Growth and Revenue Forecast by Regions 2025

Felton, California , USA, Dec 24 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The “Masterbatch Market” report gives a massive source to analyze the industry and other fundamental technicalities identifying with it. The examination discloses the total assessment and veritable parts of the Masterbatch Market. This study exhibits a straightforward outline of the industry, that integrates applications, blueprints, industry chain structure, and definitions. This report prepares a case for investments in different regions based on a practical view of their regulatory outline, manufacturing dynamics, and availability of skills and resources in that region.

The global masterbatch market size is expected to value at USD 15.81 billion by 2025, during the forecast period. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the rise in the demand for plastics to substitute metal in end-user industries such as automobile, construction, consumer’s goods, and packaging. Additionally, rise in the demand from various regions across the globe are key factors responsible for the growth of the market in recent years. Color masterbatch is one of the fastest growing segment with substantial revenue generation in recent years. Globally, the market is predicted to grow at CAGR of 6.6% in forecast period, providing numerous opportunity for market players to invest for research and development in the masterbatch market.

Rising demand associated with enhancement in the surface appearance of plastic components in various industries is anticipated to boost demand of the masterbatch market over the forecast period. Additive masterbatch is considered as one of the fastest growing segment due to vital properties associated with its adoption that include antistatic, anti-foaming, anti-oxidant, antimicrobial, thermal stabilizer, and barrier properties. Other important properties such as metal deactivators, anti-blocking agent, flame deterrence, ultra-violet stabilizer, oxygen scavenger, and erosion resistance are also contributing to rising demand of additive masterbatch. With recent advancements in the plastic packaging sector are expected to propel growth of masterbatch market over the forecast period.

Masterbatch is important variant in different end-user industries including packaging sector, construction sector, consumer goods market, automobile, and crop harvesting. Rising adoption of the masterbatch is directly related to its functional properties like smoother surface finish and desired hardness. Rising preference towards packaged goods by consumers is predicted to impact the need for different plastic products. In such cases, adoption of masterbatches to enhance overall surface appearance of the plastic component has become vital. Such factors are tremendously contributing to the growth of masterbatch industry demand in recent years.

The market is divided into regional market segment such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. Europe has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise adoption of latest methodologies and existence prominent industry players in the region. Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the masterbatch market with massive growth in forecast period.

Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with increasing growth of packaging industry, consumer good market, and automobile sectors along with rise in building and construction activities. The key players in the masterbatch industry are A. Schulman Incorporations, Ampacet Co., Cabot Co., Clariant AG, Plastiblends India Limited, and Global Colors Group.

