Model 6250 Enables Independent & Simultaneous Switching for up to Four SC Duplex Single Mode Fiber Networks or Devices from A to B Positions with a Press of a Button

Cranston, RI, 2026-01-15 — /EPR Network/ — Electro Standards Laboratories (ESL) has designed the Model 6250 4-Channel SC Duplex A/B Fiber Optic Switch to provide seamless and secure pushbutton switching of four independent single-mode fiber optic channels. The Model 6250 SMF switch allows users to redirect network paths to or from A or B ports simultaneously or independently without having technicians manually unplug and re-plug cables.

The Model 6250 allows secure, quick and efficient network reconfiguration with a press of a button to keep critical fiber optic networks running with minimal downtime. The fiber transmission paths can only be controlled locally by manually pushing a button. There is no remote-control capability with this unit, therefore minimizing cyber threats to the network.

As network infrastructures grow in complexity, the Model 6250 delivers a flexible solution for managing single-mode fiber (SMF) connections by supporting a dual window of both 1300 nm & 1550 nm fiber wavelengths. Supporting both 1300nm and 1550nm optical transmission windows provide compatibility and flexibility with a wide range of single mode fiber networks and long-distance applications.

Key Features of the Model 6250:

Four Independent Channels: Each of four channels connects one COMMON device to either of two SC duplex fiber ports (A or B), providing flexible routing options. The fiber ports are configured per TIA/EIA-568-B.3, where the TX of the COM port is routed to the RX of the A/B ports and vice versa

Secure Front-Panel Control Only: Dedicated pushbuttons allow individual channel switching as well as master A/B switching for simultaneous reconfiguration. There is no remote control, therefore minimizing cyber threats to the network.

MEMS Optical Switching: All-optical mirror/prism design minimizes insertion loss and maintains transparency across signals.

Single Mode Compatibility: All A, B, and COMMON ports use SC duplex connectors with 9/125 micron single-mode fiber supporting dual wavelengths (1300 nm and 1550 nm).

Status LEDs: Front-panel LED indicators display switch position and power status for quick visual confirmation.

Power Resilience: The unit retains its last selected position during power loss and continues to pass data uninterrupted.

Rackmount Form Factor: Rugged 2U metal chassis fits standard 19-inch racks for efficient integration into network environments.

The Power of SC Duplex and Single Mode Fiber:

The use of SC duplex connectors in a single-mode configuration delivers high-performance optical switching with minimal footprint. Single-mode fiber supports longer distances and higher bandwidth than multimode alternatives, while the duplex design enables bidirectional communication over paired fibers — ideal for critical applications in telecommunications, data centers, test labs, and enterprise networks.

Core Benefits:

Operational Efficiency: Reduces the need for manual re-cabling and physical intervention during network reconfiguration.

Network Flexibility: Facilitates rapid switching between network paths, enhancing redundancy and uptime.

Ease of Use: Straightforward local control simplifies deployment and daily operations.

Space-Efficient Design: Four-channel density in a 2U chassis conserves rack space without compromising capability.

The Model 6250 is a valuable addition to the QuickSwitch® fiber optic switch line, combining proven optical switching technology with a user-friendly interface for local control. The Model 6250 equips network administrators with a dependable tool to manage complex fiber infrastructures with confidence.

For more information on the Model 6250 or to view the full range of Electro Standards Laboratories products, visit https://www.electrostandards.com/306250-6250-4-channel-sc-duplex-a-b-fiber-optic-switch-single-mode-309.html or call our knowledgeable Sales Team at 401-943-1164.

