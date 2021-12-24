Augmenting Demand for Clean Labelling to Create Growth Opportunities for Oligosaccharides Market – Fact.MR Survey

250 Pages Oligosaccharides Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Oligosaccharides.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Oligosaccharides market.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Oligosaccharides, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Oligosaccharides Market.

Polysaccharides and Oligosaccharides Market: Segmentation

Fact MR’s study has done the segmentation of the polysaccharides and oligosaccharides market on the basis of product type, source, and application, end-use and region.

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

APEJ

Japan

Middle East & Africa

Product Type

Polysaccharides

Oligosaccharides

Source

Bacteria

Algae

Fungi

Plants

Other Sources

Application

Beverages

Infant Milk Formula

Bakery & Confectionery

Dairy Products

Savory & Snacks

Animal Feed

Other Applications

End-Use

Manufacturing

Construction

Mining & Agriculture

Healthcare

Services

Homeland Security & Defense

Developing Countries to Present Prominent Opportunities for Market Players

The focus of some of the players in the polysaccharides and oligosaccharides market is to transform the dairy industry. This effort for developing new formulations using polysaccharides and oligosaccharides is to increase consumer access to dairy products in developing countries as has been evident in the recent past. In 2019, Tate & Lyle collaborated with Long Life Dairy to create more shelf stable products. The research of new formulations and testing is still in progress. Companies announced that they have tested pilot batches for different products. Research initiatives by companies will benefit the future of the polysaccharides and oligosaccharides market.

Regional expansion in the developing countries is also carried out by other companies like Corbion. The company is aiming to strengthen its presence in Europe and the Middle East and Africa. Corbion also acquired Granotec do Brazil S.A. with an effort to expand its reach in Brazil.

Organic Trends to Create Demand for Polysaccharides and Oligosaccharides

Health conscious consumers have increased their demand for products sourced from organic sources which has been trending in the food and beverage industry. Manufacturers have shown a preference to use natural and organically grown raw materials. As polysaccharides and oligosaccharides are being obtained from natural sources like bacteria, plants, algae and fungi, the preference for their usage is likely to increase in the coming decade. The promotion of polysaccharides and oligosaccharides for multiple health benefits like body weight control, regulation of blood sugar and maintaining gut and colon health has boosted its preference among health conscious consumers. It’s application in the infant milk formula is one of the important uses of polysaccharides and oligosaccharides. The main issue in the infant formula application of polysaccharides and oligosaccharides is the availability of alternatives.

Manufacturers have been facing major cost issues in synthesizing polysaccharides and oligosaccharides. Several research initiatives for the development of cost-effective methods for synthesizing polysaccharides and oligosaccharides will propel the growth of the market.

