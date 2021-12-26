Market Insights By Fact.MR : Gypsum-free Cement ,size & Share Expanding Across The Globe Over The Forecast

The Recent study by Fact.MR– (leading business and competitive intelligence provider) On global Gypsum-free Cement market Survey study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of Gypsum-free Cement market as well as the factors responsible for such a Gypsum-free Cement Market growth.

Gypsum-free Cement Market: Introduction

The demand for concrete is highly likely to reach the mark of 15 billion tons, annually, by the end of 2050, and this projection in terms of volume squarely points to an equally rising demand for cement.

Looking at the exponential expansion of building and construction industry across developing regional markets and the progressing rate of the conceptualization of smart cities,

the soaring demand for building materials, particularly cement, will remain on a constant high over the course of forthcoming years.

However, with smart sustainable cities shaping a futuristic world and green building practices firming up in major regions across the globe, the adoption of sustainable building materials such as gypsum-free cement, becomes a necessity.

Gypsum-free cement, a relatively new, niche landscape as of now, is being perceived as one of the promising construction materials to complement the needs of futuristic buildings and infrastructure.

The Demand of Gypsum-free Cement Market study includes the current market scenario on the global platform and also Sales of Gypsum-free Cement Market development during the forecast period.

Alarming Carbon Footprint of OPC Compels Use of Gypsum-free Cement as a Green Material

The cement industry has been facing multiple serious challenges over the recent past, particularly due to dearth of raw materials, rapidly depleting levels of natural resources, rampantly growing cement demand, and highly impactful environmental concerns.

Moreover, the cement manufacturing process involves a number of environmentally unsustainable methods, which is yet another concern among experts.

Research has indicated time and again that the industry ought to shift to a reliable green alternative for cement, such as gypsum-free cement, as a ton of OPC (ordinary Portland cement) tends to release equivalent CO2 (carbon dioxide) in surroundings, which remains the primary reason accounting for a massive carbon footprint.

While the cement industry is accountable for more than 5% of total CO2 emissions across the globe, it also significantly contributes to the release of other greenhouse gases such as nitrous oxide, and sulphur dioxide.

Regional Analysis and Forecast

Further, this Gypsum-free Cement Sales research study analyses Gypsum-free Cement market size, production, consumption and its advancement trends at global, regional, and country level and covers following region in its scope:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, BENELUX, Nordics)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, CIS)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Environmental performance of substitutes of raw materials (SUB-RAW index) covers both, carbon emissions and consumed energy, during manufacturing process of the respective materials.

The SUB-RAW index evaluation of gypsum-free cement affirms that it consumes significantly less energy without compromising the binding quality and efficiency.

