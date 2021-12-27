Electric Shuttle Market Expansion To Be Persistent During 2021 – 2031

Rapid penetration of battery powered vehicles has led to the development of electric shuttles. Although the electric shuttles were initially used for sight-seeing and short distance transportation across golf courses, airports, wineries, and stadiums, national parks, and theme parks, they are gaining steady application in public communication.

With increasing awareness regarding environmental issues and consumption of natural resources, adoption of electric shuttle is likely to rise significantly in the coming years. The electric shuttles bring wide range of advantages, most importantly reduction of air pollution levels. These are some of the factors influencing the development of electric shuttle market.

Relatively low cost of maintenance and less requirement of services are directly translating into growth of the electric shuttle market. Electric shuttles comprise of fewer moving parts as compared to conventional internal combustion motors that cause less operational and maintenance issues which in turn increases their demand.

Low Emission Levels Regulations to Boost Deployment of Electric Shuttles across Countries In an effort to lower the emission levels, government across countries are imposing stringent regulations on manufacturers in various industries. According to the European Commission, cars are responsible for nearly 12% of the overall EU emission of greenhouse gas. To comply with the stringent emission regulations, automotive manufacturers are shifting their focus towards development of electric vehicles for public transport such as electric shuttles. In a recently conducted survey, Centre for Solar Energy and Hydrogen Research Baden-Württemberg (ZSW) stated that the number of electric vehicles recorded on the roads increased to 3.2 million in 2018. According to the survey conducted, leading brands in China – BAIC, and BYD will account for the largest number of new registrations. However, the market for electric vehicles is concentrated in a few countries such as the U.S., Norway, China, Canada, Japan, Germany, Britain, Sweden, the Netherlands, and France.

Innovative LMP battery and Supercapacitors: Leading Manufacturers to Shift their Focus towards Offering Uninterrupted Services To maintain pace with the recent trends in the automotive industry, leading manufacturers are focusing on incorporating innovative software and hardware, radical designs, and lightweight materials. For instance, a French transport company, Bollore Group has developed electronic shuttles that contains a battery backup system, supercapacitors, and LMP battery. The backup power system provides a distance coverage of 30 km LMP and battery enables the customers to cover 2 km on a single charge. In addition, a subsidiary of Blue Solutions that is owned by Bellore Group, BlueSG Pte Ltd in collaboration with Nanyang Technological University has recently launched the first flash-charging electric shuttle in Singapore. The shuttle undergoes charging at the charging station when passengers alight or board from the vehicle. In addition, the electric shuttle is equipped with quick charging and emission-free features, which enables the vehicle to travel long distances.