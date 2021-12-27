Wireline Logging Services Market Estimated To Be Driven By Innovation And Industrialization

Wireline Logging Services Market: Introduction

Wireline logging is a process in which electrical instrument is used to measure the properties of formation in order to make decisions about production and drilling operations. The measurements of down hole formations is done by lowering the probe into hole followed by gradually pulling out the probe from hole and recording properties of rocks and fluids formations along the way

Wireline logging services helps drillers, engineers and geologists to make real time decisions about drilling operations. Wireline logging services are able to provide various services such as measurement of conductivity, resistivity, formation pressure, sonic properties and wellbore dimensions.

Wireline logging services Market: Dynamics

The global wireline logging services market is majorly driven by the rising need for deep water, offshore oil and gas production and exploration activities. Along with this, the increasing investments by rising economies in offshore exploration plays an important role to drive the wireline logging services market.

Increased petrochemical consumption across different industries considering paints and coatings, energy, transportation, textiles and plastic is expected to increase oil exploration activities, which drives the wireline logging services market during the forecast period. Technological advancements and strong financial backups have increased ultra-deep and deep oil exploration, which leads to drive the wireline logging services market.

Depletion of onshore oil and gas resources led to increased oil and gas exploration of offshore oil and gas resources, which plays an important role in driving the wireline logging services market. The growing demands for raised efficiency at offshore, unconventional onshore oil and gas exploration centers provide new opportunities to players operating in wireline logging services market.

Wireline Logging Services Market: Regional Outlook

The global wireline logging services market is segmented into seven regions: North America (USA, Canada), Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe), Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries), East Asia (Japan, South Korea and China), South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia), Oceania (Australia, New Zealand) and Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America).

Among the above-mentioned regions, the North America region currently holds the major share of global wireline logging services market. Middle East and Africa region is estimated to account for a significant wireline logging services market share due to industrial activities in GCC, such as Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE) during the forecast period.

Wireline Logging Services Market: Segmentation

The global wireline logging services market is segmented on the basis of process and wireline type.

Based on process, the global wireline logging services market is segmented as follows:

  • Open hole type
  • Cased hole type

The open hole logs are run before the oil and gas well lined with production pipe or cased and the cased hole logs are run after well is lined with production pipe or casing

Based on type, the global wireline logging services market is segmented as follows:

  • Electric line type
  • Slickline type
  • Braided line type

 Wireline Logging Services Market: Prominent players

The prominent players of global wireline logging services market are as follows:

  • Baker Hughes
  • Halliburton
  • Casedhole solutions
  • Weatherford International Inc.
  • Pioneer Energy Services
  • Superior Energy Services
  • Royal Dutch Shell
  • Schlumberger Limited
  • China Oilfield Services Ltd

