Asia-Pacific is Projected to be the Largest Market for Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors During Forecast Period 2021-2031

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Surface market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Surface

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Surface. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Surface Market across various industries and regions.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Surface, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Surface Market.

permanent magnet synchronous motors market regional analysis

Market Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the permanent magnet synchronous motors market with detailed segmentation on the basis of by capacity, type, control, end-use, and key region.

Capacity
  • 375-450 kW
  • 450-600 kW
  • Above 600 kW
Type
  • Surface
  • Interior
Control
  • Trapezoidal
    • Open Loop
    • Closed Loop
  • Sinusoidal
    • Scalar
    • Vector
End-Use
  • Electrical & Electronics
  • Aerospace & Automotive
  • Oil & Gas
  • Marine
  • Defense
  • Power
  • Mining
  • Others
Region
  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • South Africa
  • Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape

The global permanent magnet synchronous motors market is highly competitive. Market players are readjusting, as the far-reaching impacts of COVID-19 on automotive sector and industrial output are yet to be fully realized. Further, owing to stringent regulations on pollutants, demand for energy-efficient motors is likely to increase.

Key Takeaways

  • The global permanent magnet synchronous motor market is expected to witness growth rates of 5% till 2030.
  • A blooming industrial sector and lenient government regulations will help the Asia Pacific region to remain lucrative
  • The implementation of Minimum Energy Performance Standards (MEPs) and similar regulations have positively affected the market growth.
  • Growing demand of permanent magnet synchronous motors in electric vehicles is a key driving factor

The Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns worldwide have disrupted the market growth of synchronous motors. Restrictions on trade and transport will continue to source a decline in production and supply. But the market is expected to bounce back at the end of the pandemic. Increasing focus on environment-friendly vehicles has propelled the market.

