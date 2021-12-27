The functionality of an automotive exhaust muffler is limited to reducing noise from the engine, however, in some cases, it can influence the vehicle’s fuel efficiency. The component’s limited scope of application has undermined the prospects of its global market. Also, sales of automotive exhaust mufflers are taking a hit due to the rising cost of the component.

The unavoidable backpressure remains one of the most severe drawbacks of exhaust mufflers and continues to be a major engineering challenge for manufacturers. While exhaust mufflers sufficiently allow the release of gases produced by a vehicle, it compromises the engine’s firing frequency.

Get sample of this report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=133

Factors as such are expected to deter the global demand for exhaust mufflers in the medium term. According to the latest report published by Fact.MR, the global automotive exhaust muffler is set to reflect a minuscule CAGR of 2.7% over the forecast period 2022.

Competition Tracking

Prominent players mentioned in the Fact.MR’s report include

Peugeot S.A. (Faurecia SA)

Tenneco Inc.

Eberspächer Gruppe GmbH & Co. KG

Futaba Industrial Co. Ltd.

Benteler International AG

Friedrich Boysen GmbH & Co. KG

Yutaka Giken Co., Ltd.

Sejong Industrial Co., Ltd.

Bosal Nederland B.V.

Eminox Limited.

For customization of this report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=133

Product Type Center Inlet

Dual Inlet

Offset Inlet

Center Outlet

Dual Outlet

Offset Outlet Sales Channel OEM

After market Size Type 1 1/2 – 2 1/2 in. Inlet

2 1/4 – 2 in. Inlet

2.1 – 3 in. Inlet

3 – 5 in. Inlet

1 1/2 – 2 1/2 in. Outlet

2 1/4 – 2 in. Outlet

2.1 – 3 in. Outlet

3 – 5 in. Outlet Vehicle Type Compact Passenger Cars

Mid-sized Passenger Cars

Premium Passenger Cars

Luxury Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

For more insights:

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/557143001/worldwide-revenue-share-of-undercarriage-components-for-mini-excavators-is-expected-to-account-nearly-us-6-5-billion

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates