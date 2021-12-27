Global Plasmapheresis Market Is Expected To Represent A Value Of Over Us$ 1,500 Mn By The End Of The Forecast Period 2026

Plasmapheresis market is estimated to register a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period, 2017-2026. Global plasmapheresis market is expected to represent a value of over US$ 1,500 Million by the end of the forecast period.

Prevalence of autoimmune diseases has led to an upsurge in demand for plasmapheresis globally. Growing need for conducting an extracorporeal therapy is further expected to impact growth of the global autoimmune diseases market positively. Some of the autoimmune diseases that increasingly fuel demand for plasmapheresis include type 1 diabetes, celiac disease, rheumatoid arthritis, temporal arteritis and lupus.

Market Taxonomy

Region North America

Latin

America

Europe

JapanAPEJ

MEA Product Instruments

Disposables End Users Biopharmaceutical

CompaniesHospitals & Clinics

Other End Users Application Therapeutic Plasmapheresis

Source Plasma Collection Technology Membrane Filtration

Centrifugation

Competition Tracking

Leading market players operating in the global plasmapheresis market include

Haemonetics Corporation

Asahi Kasei Kuraray Medical

Terumo Corporation

B Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter Internationalaq IncR4T554RFDD.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Kawasumi LaboratoriesInc.

Kaneka Corporation.

Technological Innovation in Medical Devices Revolutionizing the Healthcare System

The medical device industry is a heterogeneous, innovative and dynamic sector. From telemedicine to artificial intelligence, robotic surgery and 3D printing, technology is revolutionizing the healthcare industry.

The intersection of healthcare and technology has led to numerous advancements in medical devices. New age medical technology has transformed the way doctors and patients participate and interact with each other. Introduction of advanced medical devices such as drug-device combinations (DDCs), preventive and predictive equipment’s, self-care devices is completely transforming the medical world.

