Increased Scope of Medical Devices Industry to Boost Sales of Coatings for Medical Devices – Fact.MR Study

According to Fact MR's recent market research, sales of Medical Device Coatings to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising.

Focus on improving overall patient care will remain a chief growth driver. Besides this, Medical Device Coatings market will continue gaining from increasing willingness among patients and families to spend on advanced healthcare.

Market Snapshot

The global medical device coating market is likely to be valued at US$ 1.2 Bn by 2021-end, with an anticipated CAGR of 7.2% across the 2021-2031 assessment period, with sales of hydrophilic coatings expected to be maximum at US$ 2 Bn. Overall, the market is slated to reach US$ 2.4 Bn by 2031.

Market Size Value in 2021 US$ 1.2 Bn Projected Market Forecast Value by 2031 US$ 2.4 Bn Global Growth Rate (2021 to 2031) 7.2% CAGR Fastest Growing Market U.S (12% CAGR)

The market study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Medical Device Coatings market. This report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.

The report provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Medical Device Coatings Market across various industries and regions

Key Segments Covered

Type Anti-Microbial Coatings for Medical Devices Drug-Eluting Coatings for Medical Devices Hydrophilic Coatings for Medical Devices Other Types of Coatings for Medical Devices

Application Coatings for Cardiovascular Devices Coatings for Orthopedic Devices Coatings for Neurology Devices Coatings for Gynecology Devices Coatings for Other Applications



Competitive Landscape

In the coming decade, manufacturers in the coatings for medical devices market will primarily focus on strategic acquisitions, collaborations, and product launches.

In September 2021, Hydromer Inc. announced that its new facility in North Carolina is fully operational, with extensive new capabilities. Being a global super-specialty coatings for medical and industrial applications manufacturer, the facility will produce coatings which can be heat or UV cured, in solvent and water based versions Likewise, in the same month, Biocoat Inc. announced the expansion of its on-site ISO-certified, full-service contract coating service unit to include the ability to cure via UV light and plasma treat interventional medical devices. It has additionally announced the introduction of plasma treatment services for difficult to coat substances

Key Takeaways from Coatings for Medical Devices Market Report

Demand for antimicrobial coatings will continue to surge enabling growth in the market

Application in cardiovascular segment will continue rising in response to surging demand for cardiac pacemakers and implants and favorable government policies.

Increasing frequency of cardiometabolic disorders, rising adoption of advanced surgical treatments and investment towards expanding healthcare infrastructure are expected to create a stronger market in North America

Asia Pacific too will offer lucrative prospects as India and China emerge as high potential markets backed by rising number of hospitals and expanding healthcare facilities

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Medical Device Coatings Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.

Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level. Medical Device Coatings Historical volume analysis : The report provides a comparison of Medical Device Coatings’s historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.

: The report provides a comparison of Medical Device Coatings’s historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031. Medical Device Coatings Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Medical Device Coatings market. It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally

The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Medical Device Coatings market. It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally Medical Device Coatings Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Medical Device Coatings demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Medical Device Coatings market is carefully analyzed

The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Medical Device Coatings demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Medical Device Coatings market is carefully analyzed Post COVID consumer spending on Medical Device Coatings: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Medical Device Coatings market growth.

More Valuable Insights on Medical Device Coatings Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Medical Device Coatings, Sales and Demand of Medical Device Coatings, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

