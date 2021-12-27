How is Rapid Digitization Paving Way for Smart Kitchen Appliances -Exclusive Report by Fact.MR

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Smart Dishwashers market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Smart Dishwashers

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5797

Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider states that smart kitchen appliances sales reached nearly US$ 10 Bn by the end of 2020. Growing reliance on the Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence are hugely driving demand for smart kitchen appliances. The market is projected to race ahead at a stupendous rate, surpassing a value of US$ 93 Bn by 2031, with demand for energy-efficient kitchen appliances rising exponentially.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Smart Dishwashers, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Smart Dishwashers Market. The market has been analyzed for each market segment in terms of Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units).

Historically, between 2016 and 2020, the smart kitchen appliances market topped a market value of US$ 10 Bn by the end of the aforementioned period. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the sales of smart kitchen appliances in large sectors such as restaurants and hotels but simultaneously the residential sector has shown an inclination towards investing in smart kitchen appliances.

Fact.MR’s report predicts that the global smart kitchen appliances market will register a stellar CAGR of around 25% by gaining a market value of US$ 93 Bn in the sales indicator period 2021-2031. Technological advancements and constant innovation are driving the demand for smart kitchen appliances.

Key Segments Covered

Product Smart Refrigerators Smart Dishwashers Smart Ovens Smart Cookware and Cooktops Smart Scales and Thermometers

Application Residential Smart Kitchen Appliances Commercial Smart Kitchen Appliances



Competitive Landscape

Key players rely on a blend of organic and inorganic strategies to deepen penetration across lucrative markets. These strategies include product launches, collaborations with key players, partnerships, acquisitions, and strengthening of regional and global distribution networks.

For instance, Electrolux, in collaboration with Google, is expanding its kitchen products by integrating Google assistant that enables users to control kitchen appliances using voice commands.

Additionally, in 2018, BSH Hausgeräte GmbH acquired nearly 65% of the global food platform Kitchen Stories to become an integrated software, hardware, and service provider.

In August 2021, Samsung launched Smart Induction in Built in Cooktop with Wi-Fi that helps to cook meals faster and reducing energy and emissions.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By type, smart refrigerators expected to account for 45% of sales for smart kitchen appliances.

Smart kitchen appliances industry expected to hold around 39% of market share across the U.S

Smart kitchen appliances market expected to grow at a CAGR of 20% across China

Cookware and Cooktops expected to account for 1/4th of market share.

“Increasing awareness regarding energy consumption and demand for sustainability will drive the sales of smart kitchen appliances” opines a Fact.MR analyst.

