Fibrosarcoma Market: To Garner A CAGR Of 5.5% Over The Forecast Period 2026

Market Taxonomy

Treatment Type Chemotherapy

Radiation Therapy

Surgery

Other Therapy End User Hospitals

Clinics

Specialized Cancer Treatment Centers

Other End Users Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

E-Commerce

Other Distribution Formats

Competition Tracking

The report offers information on the key companies that are likely to play an active role in the expansion of global fibrosarcoma market through 2026, which include

Cadila Pharmaceuticals Limited

Celon Laboratories Limited

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Novartis AG

Baxter International Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Pfizer Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

5 Forecast Highlights on Global Fibrosarcoma Market

North America is expected to remain dominant in the global fibrosarcoma market during the forecast period 2017-2026. Well-developed healthcare infrastructure in North America is one of the factors boosting the growth of fibrosarcoma treatment in the region. Technological advancement is also resulting in the development of advanced cancer treatment drugs. Moreover, increasing population suffering from diabetes, overweight and depression are also leading towards high possibilities of cancer.

Europe and Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) are also expected to witness growth in the diagnoses and treatment of fibrosarcoma due to the increasing investments in the research and development activities for treatment of various cancers.

Chemotherapy is expected to be the most preferred treatment for fibrosarcoma. By the end of 2026, chemotherapy is projected to reach close to US$ 200 million revenue.

Hospitals are expected to be the largest end-users in the global fibrosarcoma market. Hospitals are projected to reach nearly US$ 200 million revenue by the end of 2026.

Among various distribution channels, hospital pharmacy is expected to emerge as the largest distribution channel during the forecast period 2017-2026. Accounting for nearly half of the revenue share, hospital pharmacies are projected to exceed US$ 100 million revenue towards the end of 2026.

Review 2021 to 2031

