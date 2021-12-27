Steel Pipes & Tubes Market Outlook and Forecast Analysis by Types to 2027

San Jose, California , USA, Dec 27, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Steel Pipes & Tubes Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global steel pipes & tubes market is anticipated to value USD 231.1 billion until 2027. It is also expected to register a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecasted years, 2020 to 2027. The increasing demand for liquid fuels and the need for their transportation are projected to drive market growth.

The segment of seamless technology accounted for the highest share of around 54.0% in 2019 due to the absence of seam welds that can prevent leakage. The ERW pipes & tubes segment is also projected to register substantial growth owing to benefits like lower prices and modest performance.

In 2019, the oil & gas application segment dominated the global market on account of rising usage of these products to transport, process, and refine crude oil to petroleum products. On the other hand, the chemicals and petrochemicals segment is projected to witness a CAGR of 5.0% from 2020 to 2027 owing to enhanced properties of such steel pipes and tubes like good oxidation and corrosion resistance.

The Asia Pacific accounted for the highest share of around 44.0% across the global market in 2019 due to the increasing presence of petroleum, manufacturing, and petrochemical sector across China, Japan, and India. North America is also anticipated to register steady growth in the upcoming years due to the discovery of non-conventional oil and gas resources across the U.S. and Canada.

The market for steel pipes & tubes across the globe includes key players such as Jindal Steel & Power Ltd. (JSPL), ArcelorMittal, Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), Tata Steel, and Nippon Steel Corporation. Rapid technological advances are being undertaken by these players for boosting the sale of their products.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Steel Pipes & Tubes Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Seamless

ERW

SAW

Steel Pipes & Tubes Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Oil & Gas

Chemicals & petrochemicals

Construction

Automotive & transportation

Mechanical engineering

Power plant

Others

