Worldwide Demand for Date Sugar Is Set to Register 1.7X Growth by 2029

North America and Middle-East and Africa (MEA) are two of the largest date sugar manufacturing regions. In 2018, Europe was the largest consumer of date sugar, though the market growth in Middle-East and Africa is projected to be the highest. Dates being native to Middle-East and African countries including Egypt, Iran, Algeria, Syria, Saudi Arabia and Iraq, are consumed in these regions in large quantities. However, consumption of date sugar within these regions is lower as compared to North America and Europe. With the growing per capita date sugar consumption in MEA, the region is expected to evolve as the largest date sugar market in terms of volume, by mid-term forecast. While global date sugar demand is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2019 – 2029, for MEA, it is projected to witness over 5% growth.

Key Takeaways of the Global Date Sugar Market

Date sugar in Syrup/ liquid form accounts for over one-third of the overall market, trailed by powdered form

Date sugar demand in beverage industry is expected to grow 1.4X between 2019 and 2029

Retail sales are expected to continue being the larger revenue contributor as compared to direct procurement

About 35 countries are engaged in the production and trade of dates, which together produce over 8 Mn tons of dates, though date sugar manufacturing is confined to a handful of countries

There exists a significant difference in date sugar pricing amongst regions; price in North America is three times more as compared to that in MEA

In 2018, North America, Europe and Middle-East and Africa together accounted for over three-fourth of the global date sugar market

Global date sugar market is highly fragmented where top six players accounted for a mere 14% share in 2018

Date sugar Market: Segmentation

FactMR’s study has done the segmentation of date sugar market on the basis of product form, end use, origin, sales channel and region.

Product Form Granules & Crystal

Powdered

Syrup/ Liquid End Use Industrial Consumption Food Production Bakery Confectionery Snacks Beverage Industry

Retail Consumption Origin Organic

Conventional Sales Channel Direct Procurement

Retail Sales Hypermarkets / Supermarkets Discount Stores Specialty Grocery Stores



“In comparison with the sugar substitutes market, date sugar market has witnessed a steady growth in the past half-decade. While key sugar substitutes such as stevia is still in its growth phase, date sugar is in its nascent phase of the product life cycle. This points at a large untapped opportunity for manufacturers in the date sugar market as it traverses through its growth phase.” Says the Fact.MR analyst.”

