Laundry Scent Booster Market: U.S. is Estimated to be Valued at US$ 163 Mn. by 2031 End

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Laundry Scent Booster market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Laundry Scent Booster. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Laundry Scent Booster Market across various industries and regions.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Laundry Scent Booster, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Laundry Scent Booster Market.

Market Snapshot

Demand for laundry scent boosters in the global market is valued at around US$ 497 Mn currently. As per Fact.MR’s latest industry analysis on laundry scent boosters, the market is expected to top US$ 1.3 Bn by 2031, surging at a CAGR of 10.2%.

Increasing consumer awareness about maintaining health and hygiene has been driving the consumption of essential cleaning substances such as liquid or powdered detergents and premium laundry scent boosters. With rise in the necessity to keep personal belongings and immediate surroundings clean and tidy, especially with the onset of COVID-19, demand for eco-friendly laundry scent boosters has swelled.

Category by Laundry Scent Booster Industry Research:

Use Case: In-wash Laundry Scent Boosters After-wash Laundry Scent Boosters

Fragrance: Floral Laundry Scent Boosters Fresh Laundry Scent Boosters Apple Laundry Scent Boosters Lavender Laundry Scent Boosters Linen Laundry Scent Boosters Vanilla Laundry Scent Boosters Wood Laundry Scent Boosters Others

Form: Laundry Scent Booster Beads Laundry Scent Booster Crystals Laundry Scent Booster Pacs Laundry Scent Booster Liquid Laundry Scent Booster Sprays Laundry Scent Booster Powder

Claim (% demand assessment): No Artificial Additives Biodegradable Cruelty-free Recyclable Natural Vegan Paraben-free

Packaging Type: Laundry Scent Booster Bottles Laundry Scent Booster Tubs Laundry Scent Booster Sachets/Pouches

Sales Channel: Offline Sales of Laundry Scent Boosters Modern Trade Convenience Stores Discount Stores Multi Brand Stores Mom and Pop Stores Drug Stores Independent Retailers Other Sales Channels Online Sales of Laundry Scent Booster Company Websites Third-party Online Sales



Competitive Landscape

Cleanliness and maintenance of health and hygiene have become the primary motive of people to eradicate the spread of lethal viruses. People are becoming conscious of the sterility of their belongings and surroundings with the help of substances that are chemical-free and not harmful. This has convinced laundry scent booster manufacturers to make natural or organic products that are not hazardous in nature.

For instance-

In 2020, Persil decided to make new products that are nature-oriented with all organic ingredients that are derived from plants (green carbon) and fossil fuels (black carbon). This will change the way of cleaning and removing stains efficiently without harming the environment with the use of harsh chemicals.

In 2020, Firmenich, the largest fragrance and taste Company, introduced a new product line for laundry care. This will be the first laundry care fragrances that will fuse AI (artificial intelligence) with human creativity. This will include a wide variety of liquid detergents, powder detergents and fabric sprays.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

In emerging countries markets such as Russia, Nordic, Poland, Spain, and others, substantial growth in sales was observed in 2019-20. Since the past 12 months, robust growth has been seen in Argentina at 9.2% and India at 4.6%.

59% of the total population in Asia Pacific use a washing. Growing concerns of maintaining cleanliness and hygiene in developing countries have made consumers more inclined towards using washer machines and dryers, which will aid market expansion in the near future.

Countries such as Germany and the U.S. are depicted to see sales growth at 2.6% and 1.3%, respectively.

Sales grew drastically in countries such as India (19.8%), Indonesia (13.3%), the Philippines (7.9%), and Turkey (7.5%).

38% respondents want a detergent with a scent/fragrance, 32% want it to be eco-friendly, and 35% want detergents with no harsh chemicals.

“With increasing demand for laundry scent boosters, manufacturers are shifting their focus towards producing organic/natural products that have no harmful effects,” said a lead analyst at Fact.MR.

More Valuable Insights on Laundry Scent Booster Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Laundry Scent Booster, Sales and Demand of Laundry Scent Booster, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

