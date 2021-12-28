Low Calorie Crackers Market Projected To Garner Significant Revenues By 2031 -End

Low Calorie Crackers: Market Outlook

Rising the prevalence of obesity and its associated problems caused by unhealthy diets and shifts in the eating habits of people has become a growing issue.

According to the World Health Organization, about 650 million adults globally were obese in 2018. With less sugar and fat content compared to high-fat snack products available, low calorie trackers are an essential snack for individuals with obesity disorders.

With the ongoing change from high-calorie snacks, companies that shift their emphasis away from sugar-rich categories are anticipated to witness growth over the forecast period. Specifically, the key players concentrating on offering low calorie crackers and other tasty snacks to avoid customer worries about excessive sugar intake.

Generally made of flour and multigrain, low calorie crackers are at the forefront of the market segment in the food industry, which is powered by health and wellbeing issues.

These customers are often drawn to low- calories snacks made from nutritious ingredients such as fruits, legumes, high protein foods, and ancient grains. With key manufacturers continuing to introduce more varieties of low-calorie crackers, the market is anticipated to witness considerable growth over the forecast period

Low Calorie Crackers: Market Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global low calorie crackers market can be segmented as: Soda Crackers Whole Wheat Biscuits Nutritionally Fortified Cookies Sandwich Biscuits Other

On the basis of raw materials, the global low calorie crackers market can be segmented as: Multigrain Multi-seed Rice Bean Fruits & Vegetables Others

On the basis of distribution channel, the global low calorie crackers market can be segmented as: Hypermarkets / Supermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Online Retail Stores Others



Low Calorie Crackers Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global low calorie crackers market includes

M.Y. San

Nestle S.A.

Kellogg’s

Captain’s Wafers

Mondelez International, PepsiCo

ConAgra Foods

Boulder Brands

Herr Foods

Rising Demand for Healthy Snacks during Covid-19 Boosting the Growth of Global Market

Among several changes in lifestyle, the Corona-induced lockdown is affecting our snack cravings. As we remain constrained to our homes, anxious and predicting what is to come next, ready-to-eat food products become our instant companions, offering sense of contentment as well as satisfaction.

As work from home need more efficiency and recovery, there is nothing like a biscuit or a cracker that helps to relieve us from the immediate stresses of work while offering mental stimulation. This shift towards crackers due to work from home culture fueling the demand for low calorie crackers market.

Due to Covid-19, consumers are also gradually becoming much more conscious of the food ingredient products and are searching for products with higher nutritional content.

In addition, there has been a major shift in consumers’ food tastes, as most of them substitute their daily meals for snacks. As a result, increasing consumer interest in safe snacks ingredients is a key driver of market growth for low calorie crackers. The change in lifestyle owing to the pandemic crisis Covid-19 driving the demand for low calorie crackers market across the globe.

