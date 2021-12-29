Cephalic Disorders Treatment Market To Discern Magnified Growth During 2021 – 2031

Posted on 2021-12-29 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

Cephalic disorders are congenital conditions characterized by damage or abnormal development of the nervous system. They are caused by multiple factors such as genetic, nutritional deficiencies, and environmental exposure to infection or radiation during gestation. Cephalic disorders result in chronic, disabling disorders and even death. Common cephalic disorders include anencephaly, colpocephaly, holoprosencephaly, ethmocephaly, hydranencephaly, iniencephaly, lissencephaly, megalencephal, microcephaly, porencephaly, and schizencephaly. Anencephaly accounts for the largest share of cephalic disorders with almost 1,000 to 2,000 babies born with anencephaly each year in the U.S. The treatment for cephalic disorders includes drugs, surgery, and occupational and behavioral therapy. However, there is a dearth of curative treatment and most patients receive symptomatic treatments based on conditions that vary by a large degree.

Claim Sample Report For FREE – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1308

Cephalic Disorders Treatment Market: Key Players

Some of the major players operating in the global cephalic disorders treatment market include

  • Sonova Holding AG
  • Widex A/S
  • Oticon
  • Abbott Laboratories
  • GlaxoSmithKline plc
  • Novartis International AG
  • Sanofi S.A.
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.
  • others

Cephalic Disorders Treatment Market: Segmentation

To gain a comprehensive understanding of the global cephalic disorders treatment market, the report can be segmented on the basis of cephalic disorder types, treatment, end user and region.

Based on types, the global cephalic disorders treatment market can be segmented as:
  • Anencephaly
  • Colpocephaly
  • Holoprosencepy
  • Ethmocephaly
  • Hydranencephay
  • Iniencephaly
  • Lissencephaly
  • Megalencephal
  • Microcephaly
  • Porencephaly
  • Schizencephal
  • Others
Based on treatment, the global cephalic disorders treatment market can be segmented as:
  • Drugs
    • Anti-convulsants
    • Neuromuscular Agents
    • Others
  • Devices
    • Orthotic Devices
    • Hearing Aids
    • Others
Based on distribution channel, the global cephalic disorders treatment market can be segmented as:
  • Hospital Pharmacy
  • Retail Pharmacy
  • Drug Stores
  • Others

Get Customized Reports – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=1308

 

Cephalic Disorders Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

The increasing screening and provisions for a compulsory and free screening of newborns under the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and Medicaid is a prime driver of the global cephalic disorder treatment market. The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (Affordable Care Act) requires most health plans to cover the federal Recommended Uniform Screening Panel (RUSP) of 31 core and 26 secondary newborn screening (NBS) tests with no coinsurance or copayments. This provision is expected to result in the coverage of almost 1.5 Million annual U.S. births, in addition to approximately 2 Million births covered under Medicaid. Newborn screening is also being provided by any third-party payers and governments throughout the world are providing incentives for the same.

Tax incentives, grants for research, and other provisions by governments for rare diseases are other factors driving the cephalic disorder treatment market growth. For example, under the Orphan Drug Act (ODA), economic incentives such as grants to academic-based researchers or companies are awarded for research. The government of UA also provides a 50 % tax credit for expenditures incurred for clinical testing for orphan drugs. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also provides 7-year market exclusivity for orphan diseases. ORPHANET, a consortium of 40 countries, is another initiative led by European countries. It lists isolated anencephaly, absence of innominate vein, holoprosencephaly, and other cephalic disorders for grant benefits.

The development of healthcare infrastructure and per capita income is another trend driving the global cephalic disorders treatment market. Rising awareness and development in technologies such as genetic testing and surgery are driving faster market adoption for the global cephalic disorders treatment market.

Poor efficacy and efficiency of treatment, risk of infection, poor success rates, high cost of treatment, and absence of curative treatment for many cephalic disorders are expected to restraint the growth of the cephalic disorders treatment market.

Cephalic Disorders Treatment Market: Overview

The global market for cephalic disorders treatment is consolidated with a few large players dominating the scene. Most of the treatment is symptomatic and there is a dearth of curative treatment. Thus, any drug – even if partially curative – will be a blockbuster with rapid adoption and minimum marketing cost. A large opportunity exists in the hearing aids devices market and some of the established players in the global cephalic disorders treatment include Sonova Holding AG, Widex A/S, Oticon, Abbott Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis International AG, Sanofi S.A., Pfizer Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd., and others.

Enquire Before Buying here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=EB&rep_id=1308

Cephalic Disorders Treatment Market: Regional-Wise Outlook

The global cephalic disorders treatment market is classified into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global cephalic disorders treatment market, owing to an excellent reimbursement rate, large healthcare expenditure amounting to 16 % of GDP in 2016 and compulsory screening under the affordable healthcare act. The provision of fast track approval by the FDA is expected to drive greater research in the area.

The Asia Pacific cephalic disorders treatment market is dominated by China and India and is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR, owing to the expansion of the healthcare industry and economic growth. Western Europe is expected to account for the second-largest market, led by Germany, France, and the U.K. The European cephalic disorders treatment market is expected to grow at a significant rate, owing to the incentives by European Council. The Middle East and Africa cephalic disorders treatment markets are expected to be skewed in favor of the gulf economies of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar.

The global cephalic disorders treatment report covers exhaustive analysis on:

  • Market Segments
  • Market Dynamics
  • Market Size
  • Supply & Demand
  • Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
  • Competition & Companies involved
  • Technology
  • Value Chain

Get Access to TOC Covering –  https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=1308

Regional analysis includes

  • North America (U.S., Canada)
  • Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)
  • Western Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K., Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX)
  • Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, Rest Of Eastern Europe)
  • Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (China, India, Australia & New Zealand)
  • Japan
  • Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, Rest Of MEA)

Report Highlights:

  • Detailed overview of parent market
  • Changing market dynamics in the industry
  • In-depth market segmentation
  • Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
  • Recent industry trends and developments
  • Competitive landscape
  • Strategies of key players and products offered
  • Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
  • A neutral perspective on market performance
  • Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

Download the complimentary copy of ‘Global Packaging Ebook’ from our MarketNgage platform 

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Email: sales@factmr.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution