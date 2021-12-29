Retroperitoneal Fibrosis Treatment Market Growth To Be Fuelled By Advancements In Technology

Retroperitoneal fibrosis is the rare disease also known as Ormond’s disease. Retroperitoneal fibrosis is characterized by the inflammatory disorder in which abnormal formation of tissue or fibrosis occurs in the back of the abdominal cavity and behind the retro membrane. This area is known as retroperitoneal space. The abnormal tissue growth affects the urinary tubes of the kidney. Often these tubes are blocked by fibrosis. According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), retroperitoneal fibrosis occurs in 1 in 200,000 to 500,000 people per year. Retroperitoneal fibrosis affects the male population twice as compared to female. Most of the retroperitoneal fibrosis cases occur in individual age between 40 to 60 years. Retroperitoneal fibrosis is the idiopathic disorder. About 10% retroperitoneal fibrosis suffered people face difficulty in passing urine. Retroperitoneal fibrosis results in hydronephrosis, hypertension and kidney failure. The cause of retroperitoneal fibrosis is not identified. Retroperitoneal fibrosis can be associated with trauma or surgery, use of cancer treatment involving external beam radiation, drugs used in the treatment of a migraine and high blood pressure. Retroperitoneal fibrosis treatment depends on the location of fibrosis and disease stage. The goal of retroperitoneal fibrosis treatment includes removing the blockage, treat the affected ureter and prevent from happening again. Corticosteroids and immunosuppressant drugs are prescribed for retroperitoneal fibrosis treatment. Immunosuppressant drugs such as azathioprine, methotrexate, mycophenolate, cyclophosphamide, tamoxifen, mofetil are prescribed for retroperitoneal fibrosis treatment.

Retroperitoneal Fibrosis Treatment Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global retroperitoneal fibrosis treatment market are

Abbott Laborites

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis AG

Merck & Company, Inc.

AstraZeneca plc.

Johnson and Johnson

Eli Lilly and Company

Sanofi SA

Bayer AG

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

among others

Retroperitoneal Fibrosis Treatment Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global retroperitoneal fibrosis treatment market can be segmented on the basis of drug type, distribution channel, and geography.

Based on drug type, the global retroperitoneal fibrosis treatment market is segmented as:

Corticosteroids

Immunosuppressant

Based on distribution channel, the global retroperitoneal fibrosis treatment market is segmented as:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

Others

Retroperitoneal Fibrosis Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints The growing prevalence of the idiopathic disorder is expected to be the major factor driving the growth of the retroperitoneal fibrosis treatment market over the forecast period. Increasing incidence of diseases associated with drugs, radiation therapy and trauma is expected to boost the growth of retroperitoneal fibrosis treatment market. Private and public healthcare organizations are taking initiative for the management of rare diseases, which is expected to spur the growth of the retroperitoneal fibrosis treatment market. Retroperitoneal fibrosis treatment market is expected to show a high growth due to increased clinical trials for drug development with the support of governmental organizations. Reimbursement scenarios in developed countries are increasing the treatment seeking rate, which is consequently expected to push the growth of retroperitoneal fibrosis treatment market. Increasing research and studies regarding retroperitoneal fibrosis treatment is also expected fuel the growth of retroperitoneal fibrosis treatment market. However, less awareness regarding retroperitoneal fibrosis and the high cost of retroperitoneal fibrosis treatment are the major factors expected to restrain retroperitoneal fibrosis treatment market.

Retroperitoneal Fibrosis Treatment Market: Overview The global market for retroperitoneal fibrosis treatment is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period. The immunosuppressant segment is expected to contribute major revenue share in retroperitoneal fibrosis treatment market. Retail pharmacy segment is expected to contribute high share in the global retroperitoneal fibrosis treatment market as it is the most accessible channel and majority of patients are recommended for outpatient treatment.