Coffee Capsules and Pods Market foreseen to grow exponentially over 2031

Coffee Capsules and Pods Market

According to the latest study by FMI, Coffee Capsules and Pods Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6% every year till 2031. The sales of Coffee Capsules and Pods are expected to reach millions of units over the upcoming decade.

Key Market Players of Coffee Capsules and Pods Market:-

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Starbucks Corporation

Nespresso S.A.

KRAFT Foods

Gloria Jeans

Gourmesso Coffee

Nestlé S.A.

LUIGI LAVAZZA SPA

Bestpresso INC.

Strauss Group

The J.M. Smucker Company

Dualit Limited

Key Market Players in Asia-Pacific Region of Coffee Capsules and Pods Market:-

Coda Plastics Limited

Fresh Brew Co.

Aikou Packaging Co., Ltd

Global Coffee Capsules and Pods Market Segmentation:-

Segmentation based on Product type:- Capsules Pods

Segmentation based on the Distribution Channel: Online Offline Supermarket Hypermarkets Convenience stores Others

Segmentation based on the End Use: Cafes Restaurants Offices Industrial & Institutional Household Others

Segmentation based on region:- North America Latin America Europe South Asia East Asia Oceania The Middle East and Africa



