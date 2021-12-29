Coffee Capsules and Pods Market foreseen to grow exponentially over 2031

Coffee Capsules and Pods Market

According to the latest study by FMI, Coffee Capsules and Pods Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6% every year till 2031. The sales of Coffee Capsules and Pods are expected to reach millions of units over the upcoming decade.

Key Market Players of Coffee Capsules and Pods Market:-

  • Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.
  • Starbucks Corporation
  • Nespresso S.A.
  • KRAFT Foods
  • Gloria Jeans
  • Gourmesso Coffee
  • Nestlé S.A.
  • LUIGI LAVAZZA SPA
  • Bestpresso INC.
  • Strauss Group
  • The J.M. Smucker Company
  • Dualit Limited

Key Market Players in Asia-Pacific Region of Coffee Capsules and Pods Market:-

  • Coda Plastics Limited
  • Fresh Brew Co.
  • Aikou Packaging Co., Ltd

Global Coffee Capsules and Pods Market Segmentation:-

  • Segmentation based on Product type:-

    • Capsules
    • Pods

  • Segmentation based on the Distribution Channel:

    • Online
    • Offline
      • Supermarket
      • Hypermarkets
      • Convenience stores
      • Others

  • Segmentation based on the End Use:

    • Cafes
    • Restaurants
    • Offices
    • Industrial & Institutional
    • Household
    • Others

  • Segmentation based on region:-

    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • South Asia
    • East Asia
    • Oceania
    • The Middle East and Africa

Express Press Release Distribution