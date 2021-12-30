Water Soluble Polymer Market Drivers, Regional Outlook and Business Development Analysis till 2022

San Jose, California , USA, Dec 30, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Water Soluble Polymer Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global Water Soluble Polymer Market size is expected to value at USD 43.79 billion by 2022. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the rise in the number of application of water soluble polymers in drilling, enhanced oil recovery, mining, wastewater treatment, and food. Increasing adoption of water-soluble polymers as stabilizing agents, thickeners, film formation agent, emulsifiers, rheology modifiers, lubricity aids, and conditioners, are expected to fuel market demand for water soluble polymers over the forecast period. Globally, the water soluble polymers industry is predicted to grow at higher CAGR in the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in the water soluble polymers market.

Water soluble polymers are vital for production of various household products, detergents, personal care, and paints & coatings. Increasing adoption of water soluble polymers in food & beverages industry, building & construction industry and pharmaceuticals as a stabilizing agents, thickeners, film formation agent are anticipated to fuel the growth of water soluble polymers industry over the forecast period.

Growing use of polyvinyl alcohol in green packaging along with favorable government laws & regulations are expected to boost market expansion over the next seven years. Some of important properties of water soluble polymers include quick drying, mild odor, inflammable, and environment-friendly nature. These factors are expected to amplify market performance in the near future.

Water Soluble Polymers Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

Polyacrylamide

Polyvinyl alcohol

Guar gum

Cellulose ether

Gelatin

Xanthan gum

Casein

Polyacrylic acid

Others

Water Soluble Polymers Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

Water treatment

Food

Personal care & detergents

Oil & gas

Pulp & paper

Pharmaceuticals

Others

The key players in the water soluble polymer industry are Ashland Inc., Arkema S.A., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, The Dow Chemical Company, BASF Group AG, , Gantrade Co., Nitta Gelatin, Inc., Kuraray Co., Ltd., SNF Group Ltd., Kemira Oyj, AkzoNobel N.V., Gelita AG, Shandong polymers Bio-chemicals Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Company, and CP Kelco, Inc.

The water soluble polymers industry is divided by region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the implementation of latest technologies in pharmaceutical and food & beverages industry, rapid growth in shale gas manufacturing, and existence of well-established industrial infrastructure in the region.

