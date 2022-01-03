Mobile Blasting Systems Industry: Growing Demand From End Use Industry Players for Operational Consistency

Mobile blasting system is a portable trailer-based unit which can move from one place to another. These mobile blasting systems are used for multiple applications such as on-site preparation of metal surfaces for coating, industrial cleaning, and removing corrosion.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has exposed various challenges to the players operating in the mobile blasting systems market. The statewide lockdown has brought the construction and manufacturing industry to a standstill causing a slow growth to the market.

Global Mobile Blasting Systems Market Segments:

For a better understanding, the global Mobile Blasting Systems market is being studied under product type, size, material and end use industries.

By Product Type, Global Mobile Blasting Systems Market is Segmented as:-

Dustless Blasters

Pressure Blasters

Soda Blasters

Others

By Capacity, Global Mobile Blasting Systems Market is Segmented as:-

Less than 50 Litres

50-100 Litres

Above 100 Litres

By End Use Industries, Global Mobile Blasting Systems Market is Segmented as:-

Automotive

Shipping Industry

Aerospace

Construction

Equipment Manufacturing Industry

Mobile Blasting Systems Market – Manufacturers

The global Mobile Blasting Systems market includes both regional and global level manufacturers such as Gritco, S.L., FeVi Blasting, International Surface Technologies, Shanghai Shengchang Industry Equipment, FerroCrtalic d.o.o., Protech, Wheelabrator, CB Sabbiatrici are the prominent players with significant market share globally.

Global Mobile Blasting Systems Market – Regional Analysis

The global mobile blasting systems market is split into seven geographical regions: North America, Europe, Latin America, South Asia which includes India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Rest of South Asia, Middle East & Africa, and East Asia, which further includes China, Japan and South Korea.

The mobile blasting systems market for Oceania incorporates Australia & New Zealand. South Asia is expected to have a major market share due to the growing manufacturing and construction industries in this region. The demand for mobile blasting system is rising in China, India, and South Korea owing to the increasing production of automobiles in these countries which is the anticipated to propel the demand for mobile blasting systems market.

Europe closely followed North America will account for steady growth due to the stringent norms regarding the emission norms of these systems. Countries in MEA and Oceania are forecasted to be slightly behind in the demand for mobile blasting systems.

The Mobile Blasting Systems market Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments in the Mobile Blasting Systems market

Mobile Blasting Systems market Dynamics

Mobile Blasting Systems market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Technology in the Mobile Blasting Systems market

Value Chain of the Mobile Blasting Systems market

