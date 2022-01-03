Sports Industry Expected To Drive Wake Boarding Equipment Market Sales Over The Forecast

Extreme Recreation!!

The popularity of extreme sports has grown significantly in this decade, which has, in turn, led to the growth of related industries including wakeboard equipment.

The growing popularity of wakeboarding has increased the demand for wakeboarding equipment. There has been a sudden spurt in the population of sports enthusiasts globally, which has catalyzed the wakeboarding equipment demand.

North America has been the largest wakeboarding equipment market but, in the recent past, there has been an increase in the demand from Asia Pacific and Europe. The wakeboarding equipment revenues have been multiplying at over 10% annually.

Distribution challenge for wakeboarding equipment market

The development of sales channels has been a challenge for the wakeboarding equipment manufacturers. The key sales channels for wakeboarding equipment include sports retailers, departmental stores, hypermarkets and supermarkets, and online retail.

The density of sports retailers is low in the emerging countries, which is a challenge for the wakeboard manufacturers.

The online purchase of wakeboarding equipment is surging due to which the key vendors are focusing on the development of this channel.

Important doubts related to the Wakeboarding Equipment Market clarified in the report:

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? How has the surging prices of raw materials during the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the growth of the Wakeboarding Equipment market? Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations? Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how?

Fairly competitive wakeboarding equipment market

The competition is moderate in the wakeboarding equipment market. The key wakeboarding equipment market players are focusing on expanding their operations in the unexplored territories.

The key vendors offering wakeboarding equipment include Eyson Lifesaving Equipment, Hyperlite, O’Brien and Ronix. Other key vendors in the wakeboarding equipment market include Airhead, Billabong, Body Glove, Cressi, Dive Rite, Jetpilot, Jobe, Rave Sports, and Slingshot.

Report regional analysis includes:

North America

Europe

MEA

East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Wakeboarding equipment – a market with no demand-supply gap

A lot of water-sport infrastructure transformations have been happening across the globe, which has catalyzed the demand for wakeboarding equipment. Nearly a decade ago, wake parks did not have a defined structure as they were nearly non-existent in terms of specific design.

The rise in social media and gaining coverage of water sports on TV channels have improved the wakeboarding equipment sales. The high pace of growth has left less space for the wakeboarding equipment providers to fulfill the demand and supply gap.

Most of the wakeboarding equipment that is consumed is manufactured globally. The demand for eco-friendly wakeboarding equipment has been on the rise.

The key manufacturers of the wakeboarding equipment have been increasing the availability of the wakeboarding equipment in the countries with high consciousness for eco-friendly products.

The anticipated inclusion of wakeboarding in the 2020 Olympics is further expected to drive the demand for the wakeboarding equipment globally.

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and Products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

North America adds another 100 thousand wakeboard participants

North America is the largest wakeboarding equipment market globally, and it has added 100 thousand wakeboarding participants between 2017 and 2018.

In 2017, there were over three million wakeboarding participants in North America. This has kept the demand for wakeboarding equipment market in the region afloat.

Europe also has a considerable wakeboarding equipment market. The popular wakeboarding holiday locations in Europe include Serbia, Spain and Italy.

The surge in the number of water parks, water sports schools and water sports clubs have amplified the demand for wakeboarding equipment in Europe and the Asia Pacific.

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

Why Choose Fact.MR ?

Our analysts have exceptional knowledge of the latest market research techniques

We use the latest market research and analytical tools to curate market reports

High-quality customized reports available as per the client’s requirements

Our team consists of highly experienced and trained analysts

Swift and prompt customer support for domestic and international clients

COVID-19 analysis with credible insights

