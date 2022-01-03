Solar Ventilation Systems Market Estimated To Be Driven By Innovation And Industrialization : FactMR

The global solar ventilation systems market is foretold to expand on the back of rising focus on smart cities and various elements required for their construction. Solar ventilation systems are installed in both residential and commercial buildings, which indicates a wider scope of their application. Government subsidies are expected to benefit both manufactures and consumers of solar ventilation systems. Panel pricing is one of the areas where both the entities could benefit from such subsidies. Rooftop installation has been on the rise in the recent years, and is anticipated to push market growth during the course of the forecast period 2018-2027.

Solar ventilation systems are projected to see a massive rise in their demand because of swelling awareness about renewable energy sources. In terms of building facilities and design, residential and commercial structures have undergone a significant transformation, which could create a new level of demand in the global solar ventilation systems market. Increase in constructing activities in developing economies as a result of the rising rate of urbanization is prophesied to bode well for the market. High potential of solar technology and its rising awareness in Europe, North America, and even Asia Pacific could prove to be quite effective in increasing market growth.

Prominent Players in Solar Ventilation System

Solatube International Inc.

Solar Royal LLC

Titus HVAC

Vents (Blauberg Group)

Air Vent, Inc.

Broan, Inc.

Active Ventilation Products, Inc.

Ventamatic, Ltd.

Attic Breeze LLC

Segmentation

By Mounting Type

Gable Mounted

Roof Mounted

By Output Power

Less than 10 Watt

10 Watt – 20 Watt

More than 20 Watt

By Application

Industrial

Residential

Commercial

Technology Innovations to Aid Growth of Global Solar Ventilation Systems Market

Manufacturers involved in solar ventilation systems are focusing on consolidating their position by investing in technology innovations. For instance, researchers at Kaunas University of Technology (KTU) Startup Space are in process of developing energetically efficient yet silent solar ventilation system – Oxygen – that has the ability to retain heat up to 89 percent.

To give another example, Solar Royal has come up with SR1800 series solar ventilation systems that offer both functionality and aesthetics. It has a low profile design that gives an immaculate look to rooftops, irrespective of installation location. With such developments in place, future of solar ventilation systems is expected to take an upward flight with the market soaring across regions in the globe.

Increasing Awareness of Renewable Source of Energy to Boost Sales of Solar Ventilation Systems

Consumers are cognizant regarding solar technology. With growing awareness rate among consumers, especially in emerging economies of China and India and developed regions of United States, and countries in Europe, the future of solar technology holds high potential. This is expected to further the sales of solar ventilation systems, despite high initial costs. With a change in consumer thinking about short term cost challenges and are looking forward to long term benefits, the adoption of solar ventilation systems is expected to spur in the years to follow.

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

