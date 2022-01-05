InfoGlobalData Redefines Email Marketing Strategy with over 151,325 Automotive Industry Mailing Lists

Seattle, WA, 2022-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — The US based leading marketing solutions and data service provider InfoGlobalData has good news for automobile industry marketers. A leader in providing automobile data services, InfoGlobalData introduces refined mailing list of 151,325 automobile industry for marketers and market researchers.

This mailing list stands among the largest ones in this domain…

The USP of the data is this – it contains a million unique automobile dealers, companies and services. The email list also contains 5 to 10 top selling categories that include Automobile Dealers, services, Auto Parts Store, Automotive – truck Repair Shops and much more. This list helps in running a mix of email marketing, direct mail and telemarketing campaigns for marketers.

Successful B2B marketing is an ongoing process. Automobile industry is one of the most powerful and robust industries today. Considering this as a major factor, InfoGlobalData takes the accountability of handling and updating the Automotive Email Lists in a most accurate manner ensuring the data is updated regularly. InfoGlobalData also offers comprehensive email appending services, the most accurate and positive marketing practice to keep email lists healthy. You can access precise information that helps you to reach your prospects before your contenders do. You get the most verified, validated and updated contacts of your potential audience.

InfoGlobalData also provides the platform for its Automotive Marketers to offer real-time intelligence for the campaigns launched giving them an instantaneous view of campaign performance. InfoGlobalData provides different data sets for marketers to select and run campaigns in a flash.

Speaking about the list, Andy Silman one of our renowned client said that, “InfoGlobalData has greatly simplified our Marketing strategy. Their lead generation platform allows us to quickly extend our market and business, locate our prospects, helped our executives to expedite the selling process and much more. Best of all, it integrates all our target prospects into one central tool, which allows us to be more proactive and frees up time for other tasks.”

About InfoGlobalData:

InfoGlobalData offers a highly targeted Opt-in Emails and Mails that helps clients to maximize ROI and improve conversions. They provide organizations of all types and sizes with access to the specialized service and databases necessary to clean, validate, correct and enhance marketing contact lists.

InfoGlobalData employs expert data specialists that use the latest technology, daily-updated data, and optimized algorithms to provide qualified data outputs for clients. Their data is updated on an ongoing basis and comes from a variety of trusted sources.

Email: sales@infoglobaldata.com

Phone: +1 (206) 792 3760