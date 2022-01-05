Ankhtana release new single and official video ‘Masquerade’

MANCHESTER, New Hamp., 2022-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — The alt-rock music duo known as Ankhtana have released their latest official single, “Masquerade.” It has been proudly published as an independent release with an official music video starring members Rozy Dahl and Chris Devro, themselves (link provided below). Elegant, empassioned, and bearing plenty of alternative rock power, “Masquerade” showcases Ankhtana as a startling sonic duo to close out the 2021 year.

Manchester, New Hampshire’s Ankhtana cite as main artistic influences IAMX, Muse, Black Sabbath, Porcupine Tree, Pat Benatar, Mozart, and “many, many others. We love all types of music.” With an emphasis on personal narrative, veteran guitar chops, and a palpably genuine vocal performance, “Masquerade” by Ankhtana has a little something for every fan of the alt sound.

Asked to describe the overall theme of “Masquerade,” Ankhtana writes that it was written by singer Rozy Dahl.

“The power ballad evokes emotions of being an outsider,” writes guitarist Chris Devro. “It’s about being misunderstood, wronged by loved ones.”

The description given at the band’s official YouTube says it’s “about giving unconditional love and not receiving it in return. Feeling rejected, disrespected, betrayed, thinking you know someone or many people, only to have them hurt you in return by revealing their true selves.”

Though they’ve been making original music since childhood, “Masquerade” is Ankhtana’s debut single. The team have billed themselves as “an american rock band formed in Manchester NH in 2018 by founders Rozy Dahl and Chris Devro. The two met spontaneously through a musical networking site. Combining Devro’s catchy guitar riffs with Dahl’s vocals, Ankhtana’s sound was birthed.”

“Masquerade” by Ankhtana is available from quality digital music stores online worldwide now. Get in early, alt-rock music fans.

