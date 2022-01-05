Autonomous Material Handling Equipment Market To Reflect Impressive Growth Rate During 2021-2031

Autonomous Material Handling Equipment Market: Introduction

Autonomous material handling equipment are motorized equipment primarily used for independent lifting, movement and placement of discrete loads throughout a facility or manufacturing unit. Various type of autonomous material handling equipment are available for different tasks such the automated guided vehicles (AGVs). The importance of autonomous material handling equipment is growing exponentially among industries such as aerospace, logistic, automotive, etc., as managing the manufacturing plant or warehouse has become an essential operation to look for.

Moreover, autonomous material handling involves, managing the storage and movement of good & products in the warehouse or manufacturing plant. Autonomous material handling increases the productivity by improving the logistics in the manufacturing plant. Autonomous material handling equipment are programmed with security & safety and are also installed with cameras, lasers, and other sensors that allow them to safely operate within the industry, plant or company. Increased safety leads to reduce cost and operational downtime, which is expected to increase the productivity of many operations.

Autonomous Material Handling Equipment Market: Segmentation

Autonomous Material Handling Equipment Market can be segmented on the basis of Product type, application and End Use.

On the basis of Product type, Autonomous Material Handling Equipment market can be segmented into:

  • Automated Storage and Retrieval System (AS/RS)
    • Fixed-Aisle Unit-Load AS/RS Cranes
    • Movable-Aisle Unit-Load AS/RS Cranes
    • Mini-Load AS/RS
    • Carousel-based AS/RS
    • Vertical Lift Module (VLM)
  • Automated Guided Vehicles
    • Unit Load Carrier
    • Pallet Truck
    • Assembly line Vehicle
    • Tow Vehicle
    • Forklift Truck
    • Light load Transporters
  • Conveyors
    • Belt
    • Roller
    • Overhead
    • Pallet
  • Palletizers
    • Robotic
    • Conventional
  • Sortation System
    • Linear
    • Loop

On the basis of Application, Autonomous Material Handling Equipment market can be segmented into:

  • Storage
  • Transportation
  • Assembly
  • Packaging
  • Distribution
  • Waste Handling

On the basis of End Use, Autonomous Material Handling Equipment market can be segmented into:

  • Logistics
  • Healthcare
  • Automotive
  • Manufacturing
  • Food & Beverage
  • Aerospace
  • E-Commerce
  • Electronics 

Regional analysis includes:

  • North America (U.S., Canada)
  • Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)
  • Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)
  • Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)
  • Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)
  • Japan
  • Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

Autonomous Material Handling Equipment Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global Autonomous Material Handling Equipment market includes:

  • Daifuku Co., Ltd.
  • Kion Group
  • Omron Adept Technologies, INC
  • Bastian Solutions, Inc.
  • Toyota Industries Corporation
  • AGVE Group, Inc.
  • Seegrid Corporation
  • Fives Group
  • Vanderlande Industries
  • Beumer Group Gmbh & Co. Kg

