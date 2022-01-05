Decanoyl Chloride Market 2031: Global Demand, Key Players, Overview, Supply And Consumption Analysis

Decanoyl Chloride Market: Introduction

Decanoyl Chloride is an organic carbonyl chemical compound and acid halides with two carbon acyl chloride. By physical appearance, decanoyl chloride is clear colorless to a faint yellow liquid chemical with low melting and high boiling point. Decanoyl chloride is also found in the powder form with white to yellow, and beige to brown colors. It is miscible with water slowly as well as soluble in organic solvents. Decanoyl chloride chemical substance is used as an intermediate chemical or raw material to manufacturing various types of chemical substances.

Decanoyl chloride is also used in the formulation of oligomers composed of alternating diaminopyridine. The chemical substance decanoyl chloride is used in the various processes and activities during the manufacturing of other chemical substances such as closed batch processing in formulation or synthesis, and transfer of highly toxic and moisture-sensitive chemical substances at dedicated facilities with closed processes without exposure in the environment. Moreover, the chemical compound decanoyl chloride is used in the fusion of an active metalloproteinase inhibitor. In addition, it also acts as a laboratory reagent in the fusion of reversible alpha-keto heterocycle inhibitors of saturated fatty acid amide hydrolase.

Decanoyl Chloride Market: Segmentation

The global decanoyl chloride market can be segmented on the basis of form, grade, application, and region.

Based on form, the decanoyl chloride market has been segmented as:

Powder

Liquid

Based on grade, the decanoyl chloride market has been segmented as:

Technical Grade

Pharma Grade

Based on Application, the decanoyl chloride market has been segmented as:

Intermediate

Laboratory Reagents

Surfactants

Organic Peroxide Initiators

Personal Care

Pesticides

Pharmaceutical

Others

Decanoyl Chloride Market: Market participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the decanoyl chloride market are:

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Merck KGaA

SIELC Technologies

Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc.

The Good Scents Company

Lanzhou Auxiliary Agent Plant Co., Ltd.

Altivia

CABB Group GmbH

Transpek Industry Limited

Otto Chemi Pvt. Ltd.

Toronto Research Chemicals

Rajvi Enterprise

Decanoyl Chloride Market: Dynamics

The consumption of organic chemical substance decanoyl chloride is projected to witness a steady growth rate over the coming years. The global decanoyl chloride market is expected to primarily drive by the growing adoption of this chemical across the various application including pesticides, pharmaceutical, and laboratory reagents among many others. The growing use of decanoyl chloride as a raw material or chemical intermediate to manufacture various chemical substances including agrochemicals, personal care, and surfactants are expected to accelerate the demand of decanoyl chloride across the globe during the forecast period.

