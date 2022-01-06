FUJINON, Japan Machine Vision Lens – Industrial Automation

New Delhi, India, 2022-Jan-06 — /EPR Network/ — “BalaJi MicroTechnologies BMT supply Fujinon Lens for Industrial Automation Applications in Packaging, Pick & Place, Printing, Textile, Pharma, FMCG, Bottling, Vision Inspection machines, Color Sorting Machines etc.

Fujifilm is the only comprehensive lens manufacturer handling lenses in a wide range of sizes, materials and shapes from large to super small aperture lenses, lenses for 8K and 4K high-definition TV broadcasting, interchangeable lenses and cinema lenses for digital cameras loved by professional photographers and creators all over the world, high brightness lenses for digital cinema projectors and small lenses for in-vehicle cameras. All lenses boast high performance and quality recognized by professionals.

About US:

BMT is New Delhi, india based company. We are ISO 9001:2015 Certified company & registered in India under Indian companies act. We are a Unit of “”B.B. Group of Companies””.

“”India’s Biggest Complete Industrial Automation Solution Supplier””

BMT is India’s biggest “”System Integrator & Distributor”” for several Industrial Automation Applications in Packaging, Pick & Place, Printing, Control Panels, Textile, Pharma, FMCG, Bottling, Vision Inspection machines, laser cutting machines, CNC Machines, CNC Routers, Medical Applications, Machine Vision Inspections, Color Sorting Machines and many others etc……

BMT offer Complete Electronics Systems, End-2-End Solution, Turnkey projects etc. to OEM customers worldwide etc. We export complete solutions to large OEM customer base in the overseas market.

